2024 NFL Mock Draft: First Two Rounds Post-Senior Bowl
The Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl are now behind us. It was an exciting couple of weeks with several standout stars. Many of them will appear in this two-round mock. Once again, I did not allow any trades, but I did discuss some players that could have gotten moved. Let's dive into these top 64 picks.
There are not many areas of weakness on this Packers roster, but secondary is about to become one. After trading away Rasul Douglas at the deadline, Rudy Ford, Darnell Savage, Jonathan Owens, Keisean Nixon, and Corey Ballentine are all headed for free agency. Kinchens is the top safety in this class and should be ready for meaningful snaps from Day 1.
Minnesota is coming off a strong year against the run, but Harrison Phillips and Dean Lowry are both headed into contract years while Jonathan Bullard is a free agent. Needless to say, this Vikings defensive line will look different in 2025. Sweat is a dominating force on the interior. He will not bring a consistent pass rush, but his ability to eat up double teams will be incredibly valuable for Brian Flores.
I love this fit. Atlanta has some great offensive weapons, but they need a receiver to stretch the field. Walker does that very well. He showed his penchant for big plays at UNC after finally getting on the field. Pairing him with Drake London and Kyle Pitts should be a ton of fun for whoever is playing quarterback for the Falcons next season.
Bilal Nichols, John Jenkins, and Adam Butler are all headed for free agency. That leaves a gaping hole on the interior of the Raiders defensive line. Jenkins would thrive as a three-technique, getting a chance to use his power to wreak havoc. He is a stout run defender who has shown flashes of pass-rush ability.
Only the Falcons had a worse pass-rush win rate this season than the Saints. Adding Elliss, who is a great scheme fit for New Orleans, would give them a player coming off a breakout season. The redshirt junior posted 12 sacks and 16 tackles for loss. He could be a long-term starter whenever Cameron Jordan retires.
I'm not quite as high on Rakestraw as most, but I do think he has starting potential at the next level. He has very quick feet and has the tools to excel in press coverage, something he was not asked to do a ton of at Missouri. Pairing him with Juju Brents would give the Colts an exciting young cornerback tandem.
The Giants continue to address their offense, which is what you do when you score the third-fewest points and account for the fourth-fewest offensive yards in the league. New York needs to rework their offensive line after allowing the most sacks in the league by a wide margin. In fact, it was the second most in a season of all time. Haynes showed at the Senior Bowl he is a pro-ready prospect with good play strength.
This pick will likely belong to the Falcons. If Jacksonville re-signs Calvin Ridley, which they would be wise to do, this pick heads to Atlanta instead of Jacksonville's third-round selection. The Falcons will gladly bolster their secondary. DeMarco Hellams showed flashes as a rookie, but Nubin figures to be a long-term starter. He would create one of the most dangerous safety tandems in the league playing alongside Jessie Bates.