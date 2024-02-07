2024 NFL Mock Draft: First Two Rounds Post-Senior Bowl
The Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl are now behind us. It was an exciting couple of weeks with several standout stars. Many of them will appear in this two-round mock. Once again, I did not allow any trades, but I did discuss some players that could have gotten moved. Let's dive into these top 64 picks.
Tee Higgins might not be back with the Bengals. Tyler Boyd almost certainly will not be. Cincy is going to need a cheap option to contribute. Worthy has the speed to change the game in an instant. He is definitely a bit small, but he plays tough and should be a fun target for Joe Burrow to work with.
I know the Eagles do not value linebackers. However, they definitely need to start finding some new one to play for them after the collapse we saw from this defense. Cooper is the best of the bunch in my estimation with prototypical size and a nose for the football. He could take over for Zach Cunningham, who is a pending free agent.
Paul turned a lot of heads with his play and his measurables in Mobile. At 6'7" and 333 pounds with 36-plus-inch arms, there are a lot of offensive line coaches salivating at the idea of working with him. For the Steelers, this would give them bookends at offensive tackle. The Steelers should be in good hands long term with Paul on one side and Broderick Jones on the other.
The Rams hit a home run with their 2023 draft class, but there is still a long way to get back to championship contention. Steve Avila looks like a hit one year in, but Kevin Dotson and Coleman Shelton are both free agents, so Los Angeles needs more help along the interior of the offensive line. Barton is a college tackle who figures to be a guard at the next level. He has tons of starting experience and plus athleticism for the position.
Jason Kelce is going to retire at some point. Hopefully, not this offseason, but the Eagles have historically liked to stay ahead of needs on the offense line. Frazier has a similar playstyle to Kelce with good movement skills. He needs to improve his play power and add to his base. He has the tools to start Day 1 but would benefit from one year learning behind Kelce.
The Browns' defense was one of the best units in the NFL this season, but in order to maintain that dominance, they need to replace those who are likely departing this offseason. Shelby Harris, Jordan Elliott and Maurice Hurst are all free agents, so interior defensive line help is a must. Dorlus has inside-outside potential after dropping down weight heading into the Senior Bowl. Za'Darius Smith is also a pending free agent, so Dorlus could line up on the edge as well.
Similar to the offensive line, Miami's talent on the edge took injury hit after injury hit. Bradley Chubb, Jalen Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel all missed the end of the season due to injury. Isaac can help lessen the blow because there is a good chance none of those players will be back for the Dolphins in Week 1. He showcased his pass-rushing skills at the Senior Bowl and has the desired traits for the position.
Unfortunately, Tyron Smith is likely done in Dallas. His contract is up after 13 seasons with the Cowboys and the team seems to be interested in finding his long-term replacement. Suamataia is far from a lock to be a left tackle in the NFL, but he moves really well for a player his size and has experience playing at both tackle spots. He even took snaps at guard at the Senior Bowl. Dallas will find a spot for him to contribute.