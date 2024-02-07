2024 NFL Mock Draft: First Two Rounds Post-Senior Bowl
The Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl are now behind us. It was an exciting couple of weeks with several standout stars. Many of them will appear in this two-round mock. Once again, I did not allow any trades, but I did discuss some players that could have gotten moved. Let's dive into these top 64 picks.
Yes, I am not as high on Robinson as the consensus. He is a great athlete, but he lacks the production and length to succeed at the next level. For a team like Tampa though, he could be a good scheme fit as a twitchy blitzer off the edge. Todd Bowles would be able to unlock his potential. He would be a fun addition to a pass-rushing group that already features Shaq Barrett, Yaya Diaby and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.
The Packers continue to rebuild their secondary. If Keisean Nixon does walk this offseason, Sainristil will be a slam-dunk pick. He is an ascending talent coming off just his second season playing cornerback. He is a former wide receiver with great short-area quickness and ball skills. He would be a plug-and-play option in the slot for Green Bay.
This offense was one of the most exciting in the league this season and adding Polk would ensure that continues. He racked up 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns in Washington's pass-happy offense this year. Surrounding C.J. Stroud with a deep receiver corps should help reduce the risk of a sophomore slump.
A quick assessment of the Bills' playoff loss to the Chiefs would indicate they need help at receiver. Stefon Diggs looked off all season and Gabe Davis is a free agent. Coleman is not an elite separator, which will likely push him down draft boards, but he is a great red zone target with an excellent catch radius and good ball skills. He cannot be the only receiver the Bills add in the offseason, but he would provide a boost.
Kalen King did not have the year he would have hoped for. He notably struggled against Marvin Harrison Jr., which highlighted an inconsistent season for him. For all of that though, he is still a talented player with good traits and size. Ideally, the Lions will find another corner in free agency to ensure that King is not the No. 1 option on this defense.
Baltimore's defense was suffocating this season but faces a crucial offseason. Patrick Queen, Justin Mandibuike, Kyle Van Noy, Brent Urban and Jadeveon Clowney are all free agents. Some of those guys will not be back. Carter does not have a ton of production, but he has great size and strength to play as a five-tech at the next level. He likely would not start right away, but he should see snaps early on.
There is a good chance Chris Jones is about to play his last game with the Chiefs. He held out this offseason and Kansas City did not extend him. L'Jarius Snead and Willie Gay also need to be re-signed and the Chiefs have limited cap space. Wingo will replace Jones' production, but he can help fill the gap. He had 4.5 sacks this season in just eight games. He is a bit undersized, but he finds a way to be disruptive anyway.
Carson had a stellar 2021 season but has not been able to replicate that form in 2022 or 2023. He does not play the ball super well, but he is very sticky in coverage. San Francisco needs depth at the position with Ambry Thomas playing up and down and heading into a contract year. Carson's size would also be a welcome addition to the secondary.