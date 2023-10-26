2024 NFL Mock Draft Full First Round: Offense Dominates Selections Throughout
Another week down in the NFL means another mock draft is due. While the first two picks stay the same, most of the mock is different than my previous one. From new prospects to different homes for different players, this is my after Week 7 mock draft!
1. Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams, QB, USC (Previous Mock-1st, Bears)
Despite a loss to Utah, the pick here doesn't change. Williams is too good to pass on and the Bears don't make the mistake.
2. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison, WR, Ohio State (Previous Mock-2nd, Bears)
The Cardinals move up one spot and are thankful for it. They take the best receiver prospect maybe ever in Harrison to jumpstart a struggling offense.
3. Chicago Bears: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State (Previous Mock- 5th, Giants)
The Bears miss out on Marvin Harrison Jr. but instead, take the large and powerful Fashanu to protect the franchise quarterback they selected just two picks ago.
4. Denver Broncos: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina (Previous Mock- 3rd, Broncos)
North Carolina comes off a devasting loss to a unranked Virginia last weekend. This doesn't change Denver's mind, however. They take Maye to kick off a rebuild for a team that needs lots of help.
5. New York Giants: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame (Previous Mock- 6th, Patriots)
The Giants miss out on Fashanu but get Alt who some believe is the best lineman in the class. Whoever the Giants quarterback is in the coming years, he'll need protection and Alt provides that immediately.
6. New England Patriots: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia (Previous Mock- 4th, Cardinals)
The Patriots beat the Bills last week in an absolute thriller. That doesn't negate the fact this roster needs a lot. While other positions might be more of a need, the Patriots decide to take maybe the best player in the class with Bowers who provides an instant spark to a dull offense.
7. Green Bay Packers: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia (Previous Mock- 13th, Colts)
The Packers beat the Broncos on Sunday but it was not pretty. They need help in lots of areas but they take the raw prospect Mims here to help out their young signal caller. If developed correctly, Mims can become the best tackle out of the class.
8. Minnesota Vikings: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama (Previous Mock- 7th, Vikings)
Finally, the first defender goes off the board and it's the exciting Turner. He provides an instant boost to a weaker defense who is looking for a spark anywhere they can get it. Turner lines up on the edge while also dropping into coverage which makes him so valuable.
9. Los Angeles Chargers: Kool-Aid Mckinstry, CB, Alabama (Previous Mock- 8th, Titans)
The first two defenders off the board are college teammates as McKinstry is the selection here for the Chargers. They need corner help desperately and McKinstry falls into their lap. While the gap is closing to some, Kool-Aid is still the best corner in the draft and the Chargers are ecstatic.
10. Tennessee Titans: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State (Previous Mock- 20th, Texans)
The Michigan State transfer is the second receiver off the board as he heads to a Titans team that lacks offensive weapons. The big and quick Coleman will become an instant starter the second he steps on the field for Tennessee.
11. New Orleans Saints: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State (Previous Mock- 10th, Saints)
Consecutive Seminoles are chosen as the Saints take the game changer Verse. The FCS transfer has made an impact on transforming Florida State into one of the best teams in the country. For a team in need of defensive line help with some players getting old, Verse fits exactly what the Saints are looking for.
12. Las Vegas Raiders: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas (Previous Mock-14th, Raiders)
The Raiders know Jimmy Garoppolo isn't their long term solution. Ewers can be the QB of the future while learning behind Garoppolo until he's ready. The Raiders don't miss out on the chance to take the young quarterback.
13. Indianapolis Colts: Demeioun "Chop" Robinson, EDGE, Penn State (Previous Mock-11th, Falcons)
The Colts pass on getting weapons for young quarterback Anthony Richardson and look to help their defensive line. Chop Robinson comes into Indy and provides instant defensive help.
14. Washington Commanders: J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama (Previous Mock-9th, Packers)
The Commanders have to address the line. Sam Howell has already been sacked 40 times this season and we're 7 games in. If they think he's the guy then they have to get him protection and the big and explosive Latham can provide that.
15. Los Angeles Rams: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson (Previous Mock-23rd, Steelers)
After trading away Jalen Ramsey this past offseason, the Rams look to find his replacement in Wiggins. Playing incredibly this year, Wiggins is challenging Kool-Aid Mckinstry to be the first corner off of the board.
16. Arizona Cardinals: Laiatu Latu, LB, UCLA (Previous Mock- 12th, Cardinals)
Following the selection of Marvin Harrison Jr. with their first pick, the Cardinals turn their attention to the defense and select Latu. Latu is a game wrecker and finds way to disrupt in the run and pass game which is exactly what a rebuilding Arizona team needs. He has the potential to be one of the best players out of this class if he can stay healthy.
17. New York Jets: Taliese Fuaga, OL, Oregon State (Previous Mock- N/A)
The Jets missed out on a first-round offensive lineman in last year's draft but get one this time around. Fuaga is a great prospect and immediately fits into a line that could use some help.
18. Cincinnati Bengals: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington (Previous Mock- 22nd, Cowboys)
The Bengals take the incredible Odunze here at 18. Not off to the start they had envisioned this season, they get a higher pick than expected and get the option to take Odunze to help them get back to the Super Bowl.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State (Previous Mock-15th, Commanders)
The Buccaneers have surprised some people this year as Baker Mayfield has been solid for them. They chose to tackle their defensive issues and address their aging line. Tuimoloau is explosive and can make a big impact for the Bucs soon after arriving.
20. Atlanta Falcons: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU (Previous Mock-17th, Bengals)
The Falcons moved into first in the NFC South this past weekend but they still need help in various places. They take Nabers who is an elite playmaker and instantly provide quarterback Desmond Ridder with another weapon.
21. Buffalo Bills: Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois (Previous Mock-18th, Chargers)
The Bills are one of the best teams in the league. They take the athletic Newton who sures up their interior line and provides instant run support for Buffalo.
22. Dallas Cowboys: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State (Previous Mock-16th, Jets)
The Cowboys take the very talented Egbuka to add to one of the better offenses in the league. Egbuka is one of the best receivers in the country and would be an instant impact starter and give Dak another explosive weapon.
23. Pittsburgh Steelers, Kalen King, CB, Penn State (Previous Mock-19th, Rams)
The Steelers look to improve on their older cornerback room by taking King at 23. One of the better corners around college football, King would be a great addition to a struggling Steeler's secondary.
24. Houston Texans: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas (Previous Mock-30th, 49ers)
The Texans chose to keep Worthy in state by taking him at 24. In need of WR help, the explosive Worthy will be a great addition to help out their young quarterback C.J. Stroud.
25. Seattle Seahawks: Michael Penix, QB, Washington (Previous Mock-25th, Buccaneers)
The Seahawks chose to try and get the long-term solution for Geno Smith by taking Penix. Keeping Penix in state, the fanbase loves it and for good reason. Penix is one of the best quarterbacks in the country and might win the Heisman trophy.
26. Detroit Lions: Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami (Previous Mock-26th, Jaguars)
The Lions take the full of potential Kinchens to help them to keep competing. If he can get to the level he's capable of, the Lions could be scary for years to come.
27. Jacksonville Jaguars: Graham Barton, OT, Duke (Previous Mock-28th, Lions)
The Jaguars are on the rise and they don't have a lot of holes. One of them is the offensive line as they choose to take Barton to protect their franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Drafting Barton also improves the running game and running back Travis Etienne.
28. Baltimore Ravens: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State (Previous Mock-N/A)
Burke is a great prospect who fits the Ravens very well. In need of secondary help, Baltimore doesn't miss out on their chance and they take Burke who instantly provides a spark.
29. Miami Dolphins: Maason Smith, DL, LSU (Previous Mock-21st, Seahawks)
The Dolphins are one of the better teams in the NFL and adding Smith helps them even more. He is a game wrecker in the interior and adding him will make the Dolphins even more scary.
30. San Francisco 49ers- Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU (Previous Mock-27th, Ravens)
One of the best rosters in the NFL gets even better with the 49ers taking Suamataia at 30. Kinglsey Suamataia is a strong and quick lineman who could end up being a key piece for the 49ers.
31. Kansas City Chiefs- Leonard Taylor, DL, Miami (Previous Mock-29th, Dolphins)
One of the best teams in the NFL doesn't have a lot of holes. However one of them is defensive line and Taylor falls right into their lap and they don't pass on him. Leonard Taylor is explosive and powerful and immediately helps the defensive unit in Kansas City.
32. Philadelphia Eagles- Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington (Previous Mock-24th, Bills)
The Eagles have one of the best rosters top to bottom as they sit at 6-1 right now. They have some free-agent defensive linemen so they use the last pick in the first round to take the dynamic Trice who's having a great season for the Huskies.