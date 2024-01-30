2024 Senior Bowl Mega Guide: From Michael Penix Jr to Willie Drew, Everything to Watch this Week in Mobile
The 2024 Senior Bowl is here! It is one of the best weeks of the year for draft fans, and one where the practice often draws more attention than the games. Jim Nagy's crew has put together another loaded squad to dazzle scouts and fans alike in Mobile. If you are wondering who you should be keeping an eye on this week, we've got you covered. We went position by position to breakdown every single player who should be suiting up.
Offensive Tackles
It is hard to say if this is the best position group at this year's Senior Bowl or if that distinction belongs to the wide receivers. I'll give the offensive line the edge because there are definitely multiple first-round tackles suiting up in Mobile this week.
In my eyes, Tailese Fuaga leads this group. He is a dominant right tackle with long limbs and impressive power. He could be a top-15 selection come draft day if he puts together a solid week. He will likely be joined by Tyler Guyton, who might be the most athletic tackle in this whole class. The Oklahoma right tackle is sure to win a lot of supporters during practice this week.
On the left side, Jordan Morgan leads the way. A first-team Pac-12 selection, Morgan has good size and movement skills. He lacks the measurables to blow you away but brings enough punch. For a league that sorely lacks competent left tackle play, Morgan will be a hot commodity. Patrick Paul has already turned some heads without even touching the field. He is one of the longest players in this class. He faces some of the challenges that come with a player that size, but if he can win consistently in 1-on-1s this week, I think he will put to bed any concerns folks have about him. Another big body player with good movement skills is Kingsley Suamataia. The BYU standout has experience on both sides of the line and cleaned up in the Big 12 this season. The value of the ability to play on the left side could push all three of the guys up draft boards with a good showing this week.
There are a few potential risers to keep an eye on this week. Texas' Christian Jones has a prototypical build for an NFL tackle and played well against good competition this year (Dallas Turner, Chris Braswell, Bralen Trice, etc.) He has exclusively played on the right side, but comes with a ton of experience from 47 career starts. LaDarius Henderson is another name to keep an eye on that could rise up draft boards. He has massive hands and a good amount of starting experience from his time at Michigan and Arizona State. He has played left guard and left tackle as well, which only should raise his floor. Throw Missouri's Javon Foster into this conversation as well. He has 39 career starts at left tackle in the SEC and is a powerful blocker. All three of them could be names that could rise up draft boards with a strong week in Mobile.
A few other names to keep an eye on include Maryland's Delmar Glaze, TCU's Brandon Coleman and Kentucky's Jeremy Flax. All of them have extensive experience starting, Glaze and Flax at right tackle, and Coleman at left tackle. Washington's Roger Rosengarten is looking to shake off a rough final outing of his college career in the National Championship Game against Michigan. He will look to remind scouts that he had a really solid career leading into that game. For those intrigued by size, Ethan Driskell is worth a look. He measured in at 6'8" and some change with 35-inch arms at the Senior Bowl. You can't teach size.
Interior Offensive Line
This is always one of the most interesting groups to evaluate because there are several players that will find themselves in this group that have never truly played in these positions before. A perfect example is one of the top players at the Senior Bowl. Troy Fautanu made one start at left guard for Washington back in 2021. Since then, he has been the team's starting left tackle. Despite that, Fautanu is largely seen as an interior prospect at the next level. He would have been one of the stars of this week, but he is reportedly not in Mobile despite accepting an invite. Graham Barton fits into this category as well. He started five games at center for Duke back in 2020, but then spent three years playing left tackle. Given his stature and athletic profile, he is another popular pick to kick inside. A solid week could see him push into the first-round conversation. Dominick Puni figures to make a similar shift despite spending the past two seasons at left tackle with Kansas. He played left tackle at Central Missouri before that. Sataoa Laumea from Utah is another one, but he has a bit more experience on the interior having started 18 games at right guard before spending the past two seasons at right tackle. This week will likely go a long way in determining how the league views him.
Then, you have the guys that are built to play on the interior and have been for years. Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson and West Virginia's Zach Frazier come with tons of experience and figure to be among the first centers off the board come draft day. Beaux Limmer, Andrew Raym and Charles Turner III will be looking to put themselves in that conversation as well after solid careers with Arkansas, Oklahoma and LSU respectively.
At guard, Christian Haynes, Javion Cohen and Trevor Keegan figure to draw the most attention. Haynes is a bit shorter, but he is an ass-kicker who started 49 straight games to finish his career at UConn. Cohen transferred from Alabama to Miami and flourished under Mario Cristobal. He was named All-ACC and similarly brings a lot of high-level starting experience. Keegan is fresh off a national championship with Michigan. He had a dominant performance against Washington and should look to build off that momentum in Mobile.
A couple of versatile former Big Ten starters round out the group. Isaiah Adams is a JuCo transfer who started a game at every offensive line position except center during his time at Illinois, primarily lining up at left guard and right tackle. That versatility could be the difference between being drafted and being a priority free agent. Meanwhile, Tanor Bortolini lined up all over for Wisconsin. In 2022, he played six games at left guard, two games at right guard, one game at center and one game at tight end. If that does not scream versatility, then I do not know what does. He settled in at center this year, but having that diverse background is always helpful.