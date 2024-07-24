2025 NFL Draft Scouting Watchlist: Edge rusher
Abdul Carter, 3rd-year junior, Penn State
Micah Parsons spent three years at Penn State (and then three more with the Cowboys) playing out of position. The Nittany Lions are learning from that and moving Carter from an off-ball linebacker role out to the edge, where he can act as a heat-seeking missile. He has elite quickness and impressive bend. He will have to prove he can truly hold his own on the edge consistently after lining up there sparingly over the past two years. I love his athleticism and upside. There are some off-the-field issues he will have to discuss with teams after being charged with assault in March.
Dani Dennis-Sutton, 3rd-year junior, Penn State
Buried on the depth chart over the past few seasons, Dennis-Sutton will get the chance to step into a much larger role in 2024. At 6'5", 272 pounds, he has the prototypical build of a 4-3 defensive end. He flashed good play power when he got on the field. With Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac now in the NFL, there should be a lot more snaps available for Dennis-Sutton to make an impact.
Fadil Diggs, 4th-year senior, Syracuse
I will admit, some of this inclusion is because I am a 'Cuse grad and fan. Fran Brown has done an excellent job infusing the program with talent since taking over the job in December. Diggs arrives from Texas A&M, where was a two-time captain and he racked up four sacks and 11 tackles for loss in his final season with the team. At 6'5", 260 pounds, he will have no problem passing the eye test for teams. He is a Day 3 player at this stage.
Ashton Gillotte, 4th-year senior, Louisville
If you are interested in powerful, productive players, Gillotte is going to be of interest to you. Listed at 6'3", 275 pounds, Gillotte has a compact build and is coming off a season where he recorded 11 sacks and 14.5 tackles. I am a bit worried about his measurables having watched him over the summer, but he has the makings of a very solid 5-tech at the next level.
Ahmed Hassanein, 4th-year senior, Boise State
If you don't know Hassanein's name yet, you should make it a priority to remember it. He is one of the most consistent pass rushers in the country. Only Trey Moore recorded more sacks last year among returning players. According to his Boise State's bio, Hassanein recorded at least half a sack in nine straight games, the longest streak since 2015. He is a below-average athlete, but he has a good motor and solid bend to run the hoop. He will need to show that 2023 was not a flash in the pan.