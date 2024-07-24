2025 NFL Draft Scouting Watchlist: Edge rusher
Connor O'Toole, 5th-year senior, Utah
I put on the film to watch Josh Conerly Jr., the offensive tackle from Oregon and wound up being very impressed by O'Toole. He has mostly been a rotational player for the Utes until this point, but I think he has the potential to be a solid NFL player. At 6'4", 250 pounds, he is certainly big enough to survive on the edge. He is not consistently disruptive enough at this stage but has shown flashes to be excited about. With Jonah Elliss now in the NFL, Utah will need him to step up.
Patrick Payton, 4th-year junior, Florida State
After playing alongside Braden Fiske and Jared Verse this past season, Payton is ready to step into the spotlight for this Florida State defensive line. He is continuing to add to his frame, now listed at 6'5", 254 pounds. After redshirting his first year and playing in a rotational role in 2022, Payton started all 14 games of the 2023 campaign. He recorded seven sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. If there is a player in this edge class that I think people are sleeping on at the moment, it is Payton. He is primed for a monster year.
James Pearce Jr., 3rd-year junior, Tennessee
In a potentially weak year at quarterback, Pearce has a legitimate chance to go No. 1 overall. He is lightning-quick off the edge. At 6'5", 242 pounds, he still has some room to bulk up and fill out his frame, but he brings enough power to be effective. He tallied 10 sacks and 14.5 sacks in his true sophomore season. He is set for a huge year with the Volunteers.
Antwaun Powell-Ryland, 5th-year senior, Virginia Tech
After three seasons at Florida, Powell-Ryland transferred to Virginia Tech and hit the ground running. In his first season with the Hokies, he recorded 9.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. He is a bit undersized at 6'3", 244 pounds, but he shows good length on film. He uses his hands well to create leverage and keep blockers off his chest. He is an exciting watch with some real upside if he can fill bulk up a little more.
Elijah Roberts, 5th-year senior, SMU
A former four-star recruit, Roberts left Miami after three seasons in pursuit of a bigger role. He found it at SMU, where in his first season with the team, he had 10 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss. At 6'4", 278 pounds, he is built like a five-tech, playing with his hand in the dirt. He will get a chance to showcase his abilities in the ACC this season as the Mustangs make their conference debut.