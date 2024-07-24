2025 NFL Draft Scouting Watchlist: Edge rusher
Kaimon Rucker, 5th-year senior, UNC
I know it is early for this, but I already have a draft crush. Rucker is one of my favorite players to watch. He flies off the football, corners well, and has a knack for getting in the backfield. He had 8.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss in a breakout season for the Tar Heels in 2023. He lacks the ideal size for the position at only 6'2" and needs to build his functional strength, but he is fearless and I think he has a clear role in the NFL as a pass-rush specialist.
Jack Sawyer, 4th-year senior, Ohio State
Sawyer is not one of these twitched-up players who comes flying off the edge at 100 miles per hour. Instead, he routinely wins with power. He can collapse the pocket and hold the edge very well. The production numbers are a bit underwhelming, but he did set career highs with five sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss in 2023. If he can show some signs of development from a pass-rushing perspective, he will be in the top 50 conversation.
Nic Scourton, 3rd-year junior, Texas A&M
After two seasons at Purdue, Scourton entered the transfer portal and committed to Mike Elko at Texas A&M. It is a huge addition for the Aggies. Scourton is 6'4", 280 pounds and coming off a breakout season where he racked up 10 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. If Scourton puts up double-digit sack seasons against the Big Ten and the SEC in back-to-back seasons, it is hard to imagine him making it out of the first round in 2025.
J.T. Tuimaloau, 4th-year senior, Ohio State
Many expected Tuimaloau to take a big step in 2023 after a solid sophomore campaign, highlighted by a dominant performance against Penn State. Instead, he reverted to his freshman production levels with just two sacks and four tackles for loss. He is a decent run defender, but he can struggle to hold his ground at times. His pass-rush profile is extremely limited, with Tuimaloau favoring his spin move. He was thought to be a potential first-round pick heading into 2023. Now, he is fighting to stay relevant in a deep-edge class.