2025 NFL Draft Scouting Watchlist: Edge rusher
Princely Umanmielen, 5th-year senior, Ole Miss
Umanmielen returning to school was a bit of a surprise. He had earned some Day 2 buzz playing at Florida, but ultimately opted to transfer to Ole Miss instead. Umanmielen has slowly built himself up over the past three seasons, setting career highs in sacks (7) and tackles for loss (11.5) in 2023. Now with Lane Kiffin's squad, he will get a chance to showcase his abilities in a defense that is loaded up with transfer talent.
Jalon Walker, 3rd-year junior, Georgia
Walker only had five sacks in 2023, but all of them came in SEC play and two of them came against Alabama in the SEC Championship game. Walker has largely been a rotational piece because of how talented Georgia's defense is, but he has the physical tools to thrive in the NFL. Perhaps this is a year early for him, but I like his fit as an athletic rusher who has the awareness and fluidity to drop into coverage.
Quency Wiggins, 3rd-year sophomore, Colorado
After two fairly underwhelming seasons at LSU, Wiggins joins Deion Sanders at Colorado looking to jumpstart his career. He has a fantastic build at 6'5", 265 pounds, and should be in line for a sizable increase in playing time with the Buffaloes. He has quick hands and good speed off the edge. He is another player who projects as a Day 3 selection right now with a ton of runway to rise up draft boards.
Mykel Williams, 3rd-year junior, Georgia
Stop me if you have heard this before: Georgia has an athletic defender who has largely been played out of position in his college career. This feels like a very similar conversation to the one we had surrounding Travon Walker three years ago. It worked out well for Walker, as he was the top pick in the 2022 draft. Williams will have a chance to play in a more natural role this upcoming season as he shifts out to edge rusher. He has all the traits (i.e. speed, power, control) to be a force at the next level. He will need to show he can put it together consistently this season to deliver on the hype.