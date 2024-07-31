2025 NFL Draft Scouting Watchlist: Linebackers
Summer scouting is in full swing! Each week, I will publish a list of the players on my radar for the 2025 draft class at a given position. It won't be a complete list, there will be some players that end up surprising and working their way into consideration that we did not know to look for this far out. It happens every year.
If you don't see a player on the list that you think deserves some love, let me know! Send me a tweet(@cmcglynn84) or tweet at With The First Pick (@withthe1st_pick), or hop on our Facebook page and leave a comment.
After several years of lackluster linebacker classes, this group has a chance to change the narrative. Jack Campbell is the only true off-ball linebacker drafted in the first round since 2022. There are at least two linebackers in the 2025 class that should warrant serious first-round consideration.
This is a really deep class as well, so let's dive into the 23 linebackers currently on my radar for the 2025 NFL draft.
Jeffrey Bassa, 4th-year senior, Oregon
A four-star safety recruit, Bassa transitioned to linebacker as a true freshman and never looked back. The Utah native now has 30 starts under his belt entering his senior season and seems to be coming into his own. He earned second-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2023 after posting a career-high 72 tackles. Oregon refuses to list measurables, but I have found Bassa listed at 6'2", 230 pounds, which is pretty ideal for modern NFL linebackers. He needs to be a little more disruptive in 2024 to push himself into the Day 2 conversation.
Sean Brown, 4th-year junior, NC State
Replacing Payton Wilson is going to be a difficult task. Brown will give it his best effort as he makes the transition from safety to linebacker. He will unquestionably need to bulk up in order to play at the NFL level. He is currently listed at 6'0", 207 pounds, which is way lighter than he can hope to be playing linebacker in the pros. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is one of the lightest linebackers in the league and he is listed at 221 pounds. If Brown can find a way to add to his frame without sacrificing his speed and agility, he will generate a lot of intrigue among scouts.
Jihaad Campbell, 3rd-year junior, Alabama
Campbell enters his second season as a starter with the Tide. He was limited by injuries early on in 2023 and only started eight games in total. Still, he finished third on the team in tackles and contributed on special teams as well, which can be crucial for making an NFL roster. Listed at 6'3", 230 pounds, size should be no problem for Campbell. Putting together a complete season and staying healthy will be the big keys for Campbell in 2024.
Barrett Carter, 4th-year senior, Clemson
Carter surprised many by returning to school for his senior season. A popular name in way-too-early mock drafts for the 2024 cycle, mine included, he was in the conversation to be the first linebacker selected. Edgerrin Cooper wound up with that distinction, going 45th overall to the Packers. He is now back for another run with Clemson. His athleticism underpins everything he does, allowing him to excel in coverage. He has continued to add to his frame. Clemson lists him at 6'1", 230 pounds. That's definitely on the lighter side, but it is the way NFL linebackers are trending.