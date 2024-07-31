2025 NFL Draft Scouting Watchlist: Linebackers
Shemar James, 3rd-year junior, Florida
The hype around James was impacted by a season-ending knee injury suffered in late October. Before the injury, he was having a strong sophomore campaign. He recorded 55 tackles, including 5.5 for loss. At 6'1.5", 230 pounds, the former five-star recruit should meet the requirements most teams have set out for the position. Assuming he can come back at full strength and build on his 2023 season, he should be in draft conversations throughout the fall.
Jack Kiser, 6th-year senior, Notre Dame
When Kiser started his career at Notre Dame, Ian Book, Cole Kmet and Chase Claypool were all still on the team. Entering his sixth year, Kiser is one of the most experienced players in college football. He has been a rotational player who features heavily on special teams for the Irish over the years. Notre Dame credits him with just three starts this past season, which is interesting because he played in all 13 games. His experience, nose for the ball and background in special teams will help him make a roster at the next level.
Chandler Martin, 4th-year junior, Memphis
Martin arrived at Memphis after two seasons at East Tennessee State. He redshirted his freshman year, but had a strong 2022 campaign. He built on that in 2023, leading the Tigers in tackles and tackles for loss. At 6'0", he is a bit undersized, but at 230 pounds he should get a solid look from the NFL regardless. After earning first-team All-AAC honors this past season, expectations are very high for him heading into the 2024 season.
Nick Martin, 4th-year junior, Oklahoma State
Martin was a breakout star on Oklahoma State's defense in 2023. After redshirting his first year and working mostly as a special teamer in 2022, Martin put together an incredible season as a first-year starter. He posted 140 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and six sacks to earn first-team All-Big 12 accolades. Entering 2024, he will be on watchlists for many of the major defensive awards. The reason why you haven't heard about him much in draft circles yet is that he is only 6'0", 220 pounds. Those physical limitations are evident on tape and you have to wonder if a move to safety might be required for him to make it in the NFL.