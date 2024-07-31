2025 NFL Draft Scouting Watchlist: Linebackers
Francisco Mauigoa, 4th-year senior, Miami
After two years at Washington State, Mauigoa transferred to Miami. The former three-star recruit looked sharp in his debut season with the Hurricanes. Leading the team with 82 tackles and 18 tackles for loss earned him second-team All-ACC honors. At 6'3", 230 pounds, he has a good build and the requisite athleticism to play the position at the NFL level. Miami is expecting a big year and Mauigoa is set to be a big part of it.
Dasan McCullough, 3rd-year junior, Oklahoma
McCullough is one of the most interesting prospects in this draft class. He is a bit of a hybrid, similar to Harold Perkins Jr. The difference is that McCullough is listed at 6'5", which would make him a good fit to play on the edge. However, McCullough would need to add close to 20 pounds to his frame in order to truly play the position in the NFL. What's more, he did not record a sack for Oklahoma after having four at Indiana as a true freshman. His athletic profile is enticing and his upside is clear. Finding a clear role for him could be a little tricky.
Smael Mondon Jr., 4th-year senior, Georgia
Georgia's defense remains well stocked with talented players. Mondon is no exception. Entering his third season as a starter, Mondon is gaining momentum. He was named second team All-SEC in 2023 and will be aiming higher in his senior season. He fits the mold of a modern NFL linebacker at 6'3", 230 pounds. He has good speed, but could improve his play power. He is a really smart player though whose experience shows through when you watch him. He has Day 2 potential.
Greg Penn III, 4th-year senior, LSU
Penn enters his third straight season starting at linebacker for LSU, and it will be a mix of old and new. Blake Baker takes over as defensive coordinator, which will lead to some change, but Penn played under Baker as a true freshman in 2021 when Baker was the team's linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator. Baker will be charged with turning around one of the most porous defenses in the SEC and Penn will be a big part of it. He is a leader on defense with good size and excellent production. He could be a riser throughout this draft process.