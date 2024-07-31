2025 NFL Draft Scouting Watchlist: Linebackers
Sonny Styles, 3rd-year junior, Ohio State
Styles is still listed at safety on Ohio State's roster, but the first line of his bio says he will be making the switch to linebacker. It makes sense when you look at his build. The Buckeyes list him 6'4", 235 pounds. A former five-star recruit, Styles is the son of former Ohio State star Lorenzo Styles Sr., who went on to play in the NFL for six seasons. The position switch will make him a player to watch all season, but he has the athleticism and pedigree to be an NFL player.
Marlowe Wax, 5th-year senior, Syracuse
Wax is one of my favorite sleepers in this class. He is a bit short at 6'1", but he has filled out his frame well at 236 pounds. In 2023, he led the Orange with 110 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles. That type of production mixed with Wax's experience (38 straight starts) sets the stage for him to be an intriguing draft prospect. He flies to the ball and is a proven leader for Syracuse. He will have fans around the NFL.
Wade Woodaz, 3rd-year junior, Clemson
Nowhere near as well known as his teammate in Barrett Carter, Woodaz is set for a much bigger role in 2024. He did a little bit of everything as a true sophomore, recording six tackles for loss, four sacks and two interceptions. With Jeremiah Trotter Jr. now in the NFL, he is in line to be a full-time starter. He is a versatile player as well, lining up at both linebacker and safety at Clemson. He is going to be an intriguing watch this season now that he will be playing more.