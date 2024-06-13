2025 NFL Draft Scouting Watchlist: Offensive Tackles
Summer scouting is in full swing! Each week, I will publish a list of the players on my radar for the 2025 draft class at a given position. It won't be a complete list, there will be some players that end up surprising and working their way into consideration that we did not know to look for this far out. It happens every year.
If you don't see a player on the list that you think deserves some love, let me know! Send me a tweet(@cmcglynn84) or tweet at With The First Pick (@withthe1st_pick), or hop on our Facebook page and leave a comment.
This week, I wanted to focus on the offensive tackles. It is a very interesting mix of some former top recruits that are finally draft eligible and some journeymen on their second school hoping to finally make the jump to the pros. We have players ranging from 20 to 24 on this list, so it should be a fun one.
Kelvin Banks Jr., 3rd-year junior, Texas
Few players are built as sturdy as Banks. Listed at 6'4", 324 pounds, Banks is difficult to move off his spot. He counters pass-rush moves well and displays great play power. With two years of starting experience at left tackle under his belt already, he will have plenty of experience, and coming off a full season facing SEC competition, I think Banks has a chance to be a top-five pick.
Xavier Bausley, 3rd-year sophomore, West Virginia
Bausley is not a name most fans will know at this point. He starred for Jacksonville State as a redshirt freshman in 2023 as the Gamecocks made their debut in D-1 football. He is parlaying that success into a chance to start in the Big 12 for West Virginia this season. There is a good chance that Bausley needs another year or two before making the jump, but a strong season in a Power 5 conference could put him on the radar in a good way.
Anthony Belton, 6th-year senior, North Carolina State
I will admit, Belton was not a player I was overly familiar with heading into this process, but I have seen his name mentioned in a couple of spaces. He has a unique background, arriving at NC State after spending two years at the Georgia Military Academy. He took over at left tackle in 2022 when Ickey Ekownu left for the NFL and has gradually improved. He is going to be an older prospect as a sixth-year player, but the steady improvement is encouraging.