2025 NFL Draft Scouting Watchlist: Offensive Tackles
Will Campbell, 3rd-year junior, LSU
Campbell is experienced for a true junior, having spent two seasons as LSU's starting left tackle already. He has a huge frame at 6'6", 320 pounds, and plays very light on his feet. As a result, he does struggle with leverage at times. There are plays he absolutely dominates and others where his technique fails him entirely. It is easy to see the traits and talent that have scouts enamored, but he has a bit more refining to be considered a finished product.
John Campbell Jr., 7th-year senior, Tennessee
Campbell's college career started at Miami in 2018. After five seasons with the Canes, he transferred to Tennessee and spent most of the 2023 season as the Vols' starting left tackle. He has struggled with injuries, missing the entire 2021 season after undergoing leg surgery. Additionally, he missed a couple of games this past season. Despite his long stint in school, he needs more experience, having started only 27 games over the past six seasons.
Kage Casey, 3rd-year sophomore, Boise State
Casey, like a number of the prospects in this group, is on his second school and making the most of his opportunity. After spending a year at Oregon, he transferred to Boise State. He started all 14 games at left tackle in 2023. There will be a lot of interested eyes on the Smurf Turf in Idaho this fall as Casey blocks for Ashton Jeanty, a top-75 prospect at running back, and Malachi Nelson, the former five-star quarterback, who transferred from USC.
Josh Conerly Jr., 3rd-year junior, Oregon
Conerly is one of the more intriguing prospects in this class. He is a great athlete and has the makings of an NFL left tackle. His hands are heavy and shows great quickness in his footwork. However, he struggles with bendy, speed rushers, routinely getting beat on his outside shoulder. He was a first-year starter in 2023 and held up well. Another strong year should see him solidify his first-round status.