2025 NFL Draft Scouting Watchlist: Offensive Tackles
Marques Cox, 7th-year senior, Kentucky
Another seventh-year player to keep an eye on resides in Lexington. Cox transferred to Kentucky from Northern Illinois in 2023. Now set for his second season with the Wildcats, Cox is about as battle-tested as you can get. If he can stay healthy for this 2024 campaign, he will likely leave college with 61 total starts.
Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, 5th-year senior, Florida
Crenshaw-Dickson is a favorite of mine. He popped onto my radar early in 2023 as a potential Day 3 pick. Instead, he stayed in school and transferred from San Diego State to Florida. He will now get a chance to showcase his abilities against top-tier competition. He is still likely a Day 3 prospect at this stage, but much closer to Day 2 than a year ago.
Aireontae Ersery, 5th-year senior, Minnesota
There are a lot of big tackles in this class, but Ersery stands out. He is listed at 6'6", 325 pounds, and looks even bigger than that. He already has two seasons as a starter under his belt, both at left tackle. He is going to draw a lot of interest from teams searching for experienced tackles. File his name under another that I want to spend more time studying down the line.
Josh Fryar, 5th-year senior, Ohio State
Fryar is a powerful player with an intimidating build. Standing 6'5", 320 pounds, Fryar has great play strength and can impact the run game at a high level. He has caught my attention when I have watched others on tape. I am eager to watch more of him soon. He seems to check many of the boxes for a starting right tackle in the NFL.