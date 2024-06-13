2025 NFL Draft Scouting Watchlist: Offensive Tackles
Earnest Greene, 3rd-year sophomore, Georgia
Georgia has been churning out offensive tackles in recent years. Greene has a chance to end up in the same conversation but will need another strong season to prove he belongs. He looked sharp as a redshirt freshman, starting 14 games for the Bulldogs. He has all the traits you want in an NFL left tackle but is still putting together the pieces.
Myles Hinton, 5th-year senior, Michigan
Most of Michigan's starting offensive line is now in the NFL, but Hinton is back for another run with the defending champs. The former Stanford tackle was a backstop for the Wolverines throughout their championship run. He started four games at right tackle and one game at left tackle en route to the title. He should be in line for a much larger role this season.
Emery Jones Jr., 3rd-year junior, LSU
Jones and Will Campbell arrived together at LSU and have been starting bookends for the Tigers ever since. With two years of starting experience at right tackle. He is similarly built to Campbell, listed at 6'6", 322 pounds by LSU. There is some nastiness to his game, but his technique is a bit inconsistent as a pass protector. In the run game, he is a huge asset.
Armand Membou, 3rd-year junior, Missouri
Membou is coming off his first full season as a starter for Mizzou. The Tigers' offense was one of the better units in the country, featuring Luther Burden, Brady Cook, and Cody Schrader. He is still learning on the job, with 18 starts under his belt at right tackle. Heading into his true junior season, he has a chance to be a real riser in this draft class.