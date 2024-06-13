2025 NFL Draft Scouting Watchlist: Offensive Tackles
Blake Miller, 3rd-year junior, Clemson
Miller has been a mainstay for the Tigers since arriving in Death Valley in 2022. He has started 27 games at Clemson and has fared well in both seasons. A freshman All-American in 2022, he followed it up with an All-ACC season in 2023. Listed at 6'6", 310 pounds, he has a prototypical NFL body, perhaps with a bit of room to fill out his frame some more. I am eager to watch more of Miller and I think he will be a riser throughout this cycle.
Wyatt Milum, 4th-year senior, West Virginia
Milum has actually been on the radar for a while now. He was a freshman All-American back in 2021 and enters the 2024 season with 32 starts in his career with the Mountaineers. He has experience at both tackle spots and is coming off his best season yet, earning second-team all-conference honors. He might not be earning first-round buzz, but Milum is a name to keep an eye on.
Jack Nelson, 5th-year senior, Wisconsin
There is no way around it. Nelson is huge. He is listed at 6'7", 312 pounds. After redshirting his freshman season, Nelson has been starting for Wisconsin. He spent the 2021 season at right guard before moving to left tackle for the past two seasons. He is set for another run at left tackle, setting him up to be one of the most experienced players in this class.
Jalen Rivers, 5th-year junior, Miami
Only in the COVID era could we have a fifth-year junior. Rivers is a former four-star recruit who has worked his way into Miami's starting lineup. He won the left guard job in 2021 but missed much of the season due to injury. In 2022, he played at left guard some but moved to left tackle for the bulk of the year. This past year he settled in as Miami's starting left tackle. He is an experienced and versatile prospect with plenty of upside.