2025 NFL Draft Scouting Watchlist: Offensive Tackles
Josh Simmons, 4th-year senior, Ohio State
Like many on this list, Simmons took advantage of the transfer portal. He spent his first two seasons at San Diego State, starting his redshirt freshman year at right tackle. In 2023, he moved to Ohio State and switched to left tackle. Listed at 6'5", 310 pounds, a second straight season of quality play against Big Ten competition will put him firmly in Top-50 prospect territory.
Xavier Truss, 6th-year senior, Georgia
Georgia has two very different offensive tackles this season. Earnest Greene, who we talked about earlier, is a young, up-and-coming starter. Truss on the other hand is a wily vet at this stage. He started 14 games at left guard for the Bulldogs during their repeat title season in 2022. Last year, he started 13 more games, in a few spots on the line. This year, he appears to be in line for the starting right tackle spot. That type of versatility and experience coupled with a massive 6'7" frame should have coaches interested.
Darius Washington, 6th-year senior, Florida State
Washington is the ultimate chess piece along the offensive line. He has started at both tackle spots as well as at center throughout his college career. He primarily plays left tackle, but the experience elsewhere bodes well for his NFL future. Coming off an All-ACC season, Washington is in line to make some noise during his final year with the Seminoles.