2025 NFL Draft Scouting Watchlist: Tight Ends
Summer scouting is in full swing! Each week, I will publish a list of the players on my radar for the 2025 draft class at a given position. It won't be a complete list, there will be some players that end up surprising and working their way into consideration that we did not know to look for this far out. It happens every year.
If you don't see a player on the list that you think deserves some love, let me know! Send me a tweet(@cmcglynn84) or tweet at With The First Pick (@withthe1st_pick), or hop on our Facebook page and leave a comment.
This week, we are turning to one of the toughest positions in football. Tight ends must block like an offensive lineman and run routes like a receiver. Or at least they used to. Nowadays, these players are much more specialized. The rise of the receiving-only tight end has been a major shift in recent years. That being said, there are still plenty of blocking tight ends in the league. They fill valuable roles on special teams and in short-yardage situations.
While this year's group does not feature a generational prospect like Brock Bowers, there is a lot more depth than what we saw in last year's class. In 2024, we only had two tight ends selected on Day 2. That number could easily double in 2025. Let's dive into this year's class.
Jake Briningstool, 4th-year senior, Clemson
With a bit of a slimmer build, Briningstool has been growing into his frame and role since arriving at Clemson in 2021. Over the past two seasons with the Tigers, he has 783 yards and nine touchdowns. At only 230 pounds, he is best served as a move tight end, lining up in the slot, out wide, or as a wingback rather than a true in-line tight end. He has flashes of being a game-changer. He had 126 yards and two touchdowns against Miami this past season. Impacting the game more consistently is the next step for him.
Jalin Conyers, 5th-year senior, Texas Tech
Conyers is on his third school and intriguing prospect heading into the 2025 cycle. He started at Oklahoma, but after redshirting, transferred to Arizona State. He accounted for 784 yards and five touchdowns over the past two seasons. What stands out more is his size. He is listed at 6'4", 265 pounds. That profile is a bit of a throwback, but one that still carries value in the NFL. He could wind up being a quality Day 3 player.
Oscar Delp, 3rd-year junior, Georgia
Delp was the Robin to Brock Bowers' Batman in 2023. He was deployed more as a blocker in Georgia's scheme last season, but he figures to take on a much larger role this season as a receiver, even with the arrival of Benjamin Yurosek from Stanford. His draft stock is largely based on projection at this stage, with only 24 catches for 284 yards and three touchdowns in 2023. He has a great frame and really good quickness for the position. If he can bulk up just a bit more to maximize his power as a blocker, Delp has the tools to be a top-50 pick.
Jack Endries, 3rd-year sophomore, Cal
It is probably a bit early to have Endries on the draft radar, but he is a fun player to watch. A bit undersized for a tight end at 6'4", 240 pounds, he looked sharp in his first season of college football. After redshirting in 2022, he hauled in 35 passes for 407 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Cal this past season. A former walk-on, I would expect Endries to stay in school for another year if not two, but his production and skill are worth monitoring this season. A big year could alter that trajectory.