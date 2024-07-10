2025 NFL Draft Scouting Watchlist: Tight Ends
Mitchell Evans, 4th-year senior, Notre Dame
If you are a fan of highlight reel catches, you are going to like Evans. He has great hands and excellent body control. He lacks elite athleticism and it is unlikely we are going to see an improvement in his burst and quickness this season. He is coming off a torn ACL he suffered in November of 2023. Before the injury, he accounted for 29 catches, 422 yards, and a touchdown in eight games. The All-Star circuit and combine will likely be really important for Evans' draft stock.
Oronde Gadsden II, 4th-year senior, Syracuse
Is he even a tight end? That will be up for debate. Syracuse deploys Gasdsen as a tight end, but really in name only. He moves all over the formation as a matchup nightmare for defenses. Gadsden arrived at Syracuse as a receiver but made the switch to tight end before the 2022 season. He hauled in 61 passes for 975 yards and six touchdowns that year, eye-popping numbers for the position. However, his 2023 campaign ended after just two games due to a Lisfranc injury. At 6'5", 223 pounds, he is built like a bigger wide receiver, but his skill set is that of a tight end. He will be a very interesting evaluation this season with Fran Brown running the show and Kyle McCord under center.
Brant Kuithe, 6th-year senior, Utah
Welcome to the fourth year of Kuithe being a draft prospect. He somehow holds the unique distinction of being a three-time All-Pac 12 selection despite only playing four games since 2021. He tore his ACL and meniscus in September 2022. It caused him to miss the rest of that season and all of the 2023 season as well. When he was healthy, he was one of the best receiving tight ends in the country. In the two non-COVID seasons he played as a full-time starter, Kuithe went over 600 yards and had six touchdowns. Age, injury history, and size (6'2", 236 lbs) will be tough knocks to shake, but you cannot argue with his production.
Luke Lachey, 5th-year senior, Iowa
Another player coming off a major injury, Lachey was off to a strong start to 2023 before he broke his ankle during Iowa's third game of the season. He had 10 catches for 131 yards, which is even more impressive when you factor in that Eric All led the team in receiving for the season with just 299 yards. He has a good frame at 6'6", 253 pounds. If he can get back to full strength, I think he will challenge to be the first tight end off the board.