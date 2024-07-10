2025 NFL Draft Scouting Watchlist: Tight Ends
Colston Loveland, 3rd-year junior, Michigan
If there is a player who figures to be a first-rounder from this group at this stage, it would be Loveland. He had a solid debut season as a true freshman in 2022 but took it to a new level in 2023. With 45 receptions for 649 yards and four touchdowns, Loveland was one of the most productive tight ends in the country this past season. He has a bit of a lighter frame at only 245 pounds, but he has plenty of size and speed to make up for it. Loveland will be best suited for a more receiving-focused role in the NFL.
Cam McCormick, 9th-year senior, Miami
I had to include McCormick. He is not a genuine prospect in this class, but this is definitely the only time I will get to type out the phrase ninth-year senior. When he was recruited to Oregon back in 2016, Barack Obama was still the president of the United States and Mark Helfrich was the head coach of the Ducks. He was in the same recruiting class as Rashan Gary, Dexter Lawrence, and Nick Bosa. They were all drafted in 2019. Injuries have ravaged McCormick's career. He missed the 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons due to injury. Coupled with redshirts, medical waivers, and a bonus COVID year, he is headed into his second year at Miami after spending seven years with Oregon. Just a fun name to know as you watch college football this season.
Bryson Nesbitt, 4th-year senior, UNC
Nesbitt will not be for everyone. He is not much of a blocker, but he flashes impressive ability in the passing game. He is coming off back-to-back 500-yard seasons with nine combined touchdowns over the past two years. His athletic profile fits more with some of the players we have seen come out in recent years, like Kyle Pitts and Dalton Kincaid. These are players that are going to move around the formation and create mismatches. When used properly, like Kincaid has been in Buffalo, they can have a significant impact. Nesbitt could afford to bulk up a little bit more, but he will answer a lot of questions about himself if he can put together another quality season without Drake Maye throwing him the ball.
Caden Prieskorn, 6th-year senior, Ole Miss
Prieskorn has had a lot of stops on his college football journey. He started at Fork Union Military Academy, spent three years at Memphis and now enters his second year at Ole Miss. Technically, Fork Union was a post-grad year and not a true college year, but it is still fascinating that he played quarterback and free safety there. His first season in the SEC was solid if unspectacular. If he can produce at the level he did in his final season at Memphis (602 yards and seven touchdowns) against SEC competition, he move up draft boards in a hurry.