2025 NFL Draft Scouting Watchlist: Tight Ends
Mason Taylor, 3rd-year junior, LSU
Barring a breakout season from Taylor, he will likely be headed back to school for his senior year. He had an impressive debut campaign as a true freshman in 2022 with 414 yards and three touchdowns. His totals regressed in 2023 to 348 yards and one touchdown despite LSU having one of the most potent passing attacks in the country. He has great size at 6'6" and 253 pounds and plus athleticism. The Tigers' offense will look very different in 2024 with Garrett Nussmeier under center and Joe Sloan calling plays.
Jack Velling, 3rd-year junior, Michigan State
Following Jonathan Smith from Oregon State, Velling is a fun prospect to watch in the Big Ten. He caught eight touchdown passes in his true sophomore season with the Beavers. If that wasn't enough, the Seattle native is a big target with room to fill out his frame. Michigan State lists him at 6'5", 246 pounds. He is far from a finished product and could need another season of college ball before making the jump, but a strong season against Big Ten defenses will signal that he is a legit prospect in this draft cycle.
Tyler Warren, 5th-year senior, Penn State
If there is any player in this class who feels primed for a breakout, it would be Warren. The Virginia native has shown flashes despite playing behind 2024 third-round selection Theo Johnson. He had 422 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023. Warren is a natural athlete with good ability in space. His biggest flaw is inconsistency at the catch point. He had several drops in 2023, including a few plays that were truly wide open. If his hands improve, he should be locked in as a Day 2 selection.
Benjamin Yurosek, 5th-year senior, Georgia
Of course, Georgia has two draft prospects at tight end. Athens is starting to become a factory for these guys. Yurosek is not homegrown though. He spent the past four seasons at Stanford before transferring this offseason. He had solid production in 2021 and 2022, but injuries derailed his 2023 campaign. Now he joins a program that has sent Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers to the league in recent years and already has Oscar Delp. Yurosek has the receiving chops to be a star at Georgia if he can stay healthy.