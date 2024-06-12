2025 NFL Mock Draft: Using ESPN FPI predictions for draft order
6. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
This is where FPI confuses me. The Giants have a 0.1 percent higher chance to pick No. 1, in the top five and in the top 10 than the Commanders. However, FPI has New York picking one spot after Washington. It could be that their average draft position was marginally higher (both are listed at 9.8), but like I said, confusing.
On the other hand, this pick makes total sense. Daniel Jones is likely done in New York after this season and barring a breakout from Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito, the Giants will be searching for a replacement. Sanders is an incredibly accurate quarterback with good mobility. He can get himself into trouble at times trying to play hero ball, but he will hopefully cut down on that some playing behind a better offensive line. If Brian Daboll survives another season, he would be a good person to help Sanders make the transition.
7. Minnesota Vikings - Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado
It is clear that FPI is not high on the Vikings, giving them a 57 percent chance to pick in the top 10. After moving on from Kirk Cousins and turning things over at quarterback to the combination of Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy, it is easy to understand the reduced expectations. The NFC North also looks fairly stout, which contributes to these projections.
Minnesota does not have a ton of clear roster holes. Corner and defensive tackle are the biggest ones. Hunter is the better value here. He is a two-way star at Colorado, but I think he will be better at corner in the NFL. His instincts, ball skills and high football IQ gives him the potential to be a true No. 1 option in a defensive backfield at the next level.
8. Las Vegas Raiders - Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
Las Vegas got left out of the quarterback carousel and is set to break in Antonio Pierce as the official head coach after spending the second of 2023 in an interim role. There is certainly a chance the Raiders land a veteran quarterback in free agency, alleviating this need, but until then, they will be mocked a QB.
Ewers is a project with a lot of projection in this slot. He has incredible arm talent, but has yet to put it all together. He could wind up being the first quarterback taken this year if he makes strides in his processing and accuracy, but he could also wind up going undrafted if he has another sporadic and injury-plagued season.
9. Arizona Cardinals - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
This would actually mark some progress for the Cardinals and feels possible with a healthy Kyler Murray and the addition of Marvin Harrison Jr. on offense. Jonathan Gannon had this team playing good football to close the 2023 season. As of now, they still need help in the secondary. They drafted Max Melton, Elijah Jones, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Jaden Davis, so maybe they will want to give their young players a chance to develop.
However, I am not passing on Morrison in this spot. He has the length and tools to be a good corner in the NFL. Putting him on the perimeter with offseason acquisition Sean Murphy-Bunting and moving Max Melton to the slot would give Arizona a very strong group.
10. New Orleans Saints - Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
Are the Saints rebuilding? Are they loading up for a division title run? Honestly, I don't even know if they know for sure. Obviously, New Orleans will want to win, but their approach to roster building has been interesting to say the least. Derek Carr is locked in for another two seasons of his contract. They have a number of aging veterans and some young players starting to emerge. That type of confusion all adds up to a top-10 pick in a weak division.
Cashing in on that pick by landing another talented receiver to pair with Chris Olave would raise the ceiling of this offense. In my opinion, Burden is the most complete receiver in this draft class. He is coming off a big season and seems poised for an even bigger one.
11. Seattle Seahawks - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
The Seahawks are an interesting team, bringing back much of its core, but moving on from Pete Carroll in favor of Mike Macdonald. FPI gives Seattle a 36.1 percent chance of landing a top-10 selection, but lands just outside in this projection. Seattle has invested in edge rushers consistently on Day 2 and in free agency, but they could use an alpha in the group.
Carter is moving into an edge roll after playing off-ball linebacker the past two seasons. He is an athletic closer with great speed and bend. He would add to an already talented room featuring Uchenna Nwosu, Derrick Hall and Boye Mafe.
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
It is a bit jarring to see the Buccaneers picking this high after reaching the divisional round a year ago. That being said, Tampa reached the playoffs at 9-8 and only narrowly won the division. FPI actually gives Tampa Bay a higher percentage chance to pick in the top five and top 10, but their average draft slot is lower because the Bucs play in a much easier division.
It might also strike fans as odd to see them taking a wide receiver. However, Chris Godwin is entering a contract year and Mike Evans' deal expires after 2025. Whether it is Baker Mayfield or someone else long term, this team is going to need playmakers. McMillan is built a bit like Evans, listed at 6'5", 210 pounds. He will need to bulk up a bit to truly mirror Evans, but the comparisons will be there. Spending a year learning from Evans before taking over a bigger role would be a good situation for him.
13. Pittsburgh Steelers - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
Pittsburgh should be much improved from a year ago in a number of ways, but they play in a loaded division and a loaded conference, making the road to the postseason a little murky, hence picking in the top 15. The Steelers did just bring back Cameron Sutton at corner, but that is a stop-gap solution. Long term, the team needs improved play on the outside.
Burke is coming off a bounce back junior season. He was a bit of a surprise to return to school, likely on track to be selected in the top 75 before his decision to go back to Columbus. Another strong season will have him solidly in the first-round mix.
14. Indianapolis Colts - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Heading into the 2024 NFL season, few teams are more interesting than the Indianapolis Colts. They have a young, dynamic quarterback who showed flashes of brilliance in Anthony Richardson, a good offensive line, a solid group of playmakers and a talented front seven on defense. With Shane Steichen entering his second season at the helm, it is fair to wonder if this team is set to make a jump. FPI is not buying it yet, giving Indy a 33.2 percent chance to pick in the top 10.
Looking at what the Colts still need, Burke would have been a great fit here, but Starks is a fantastic consolation prize. This secondary needs an infusion of young talent. He was a first-team All-American as a sophomore at Georgia. He is a well-rounded player with good size and a knack for making key plays.
15. Jacksonville Jaguars - Will Campbell, OT, LSU
I have been banging the table for the Jaguars to address their offensive line for a while now. Cam Robinson has been serviceable at left tackle, but he is in the final year of his contract. Mitch Morse should be an upgrade at center as well. However, Trevor Lawrence struggled last season and played a majority of it pretty banged up.
In a division that will now feature Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter, Laiatu Latu, DeForest Buckner, Jeffery Simmons and Harold Landry, Jacksonville is going to face talented pass rushers frequently. Landing Campbell would be a high-upside investment. He is a good mover with impressive power. His technique as a pass protector has room for improvement, but the talent is clearly there.