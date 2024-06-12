2025 NFL Mock Draft: Using ESPN FPI predictions for draft order
16. Cleveland Browns - Harold Perkins, LB, LSU
Welcome back to the first round, Browns fans. The last time Cleveland picked in the first round was in 2021, selecting Greg Newsome II. Now that the Deshaun Watson trade is officially complete, the Browns have a first-round pick again.
Spending it at linebacker would be a wise investment. Devin Bush is a replacement level player and Jordan Hicks turns 32 this month. Tabbing Perkins makes a ton of sense. He excels in coverage and has really good speed. His open-field tackling will need to improve, but his added ability as a pass rusher makes him an enticing talent.
17. Chicago Bears - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
Expectations are high for the Bears, or at least much higher than they have been in several years. With offseason additions of Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen, this offense should be much more potent. Defensively, Montez Sweat was a revelation after arriving in a mid-season trade. However, the Bears don't have a clear candidate to start opposite him. Third-round pick Austin Booker is a bit of a project and DeMarcus Walker managed only three sacks in his first season with Chicago.
Williams is an interesting prospect, reminiscent in many ways of former No. 1 pick and Georgia standout Travon Walker. He spent this past season playing most along the defensive line. He will move into an edge rusher role this season. He has all the physical traits to be a star, but needs to develop more of a pass-rush plan to turn into a true star. Don't be surprised if he puts together a strong season in a more natural playing position and shoots up draft boards.
18. Los Angeles Chargers - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
If Jim Harbaugh brings the Chargers back to the brink of the postseason in his first season, that would be a successful season. FPI gives Los Angeles just a 24.9 percent chance to pick in the top 10, which is impressive for a team that picked fifth in 2024. On paper, the Chargers crushed the 2024 draft, but they are still lacking playmakers.
In this scenario, I think it would make a ton of sense for Harbaugh to reunite with another one of his Michigan players in Loveland. He has great size for the position at 6'5", 245 pounds. He posted 649 yards and four touchdowns for an offense that did not throw the ball much. The Chargers are planning to get by with a platoon of Hayden Hurst, Will Dissley and Donald Parham this season, so finding an upgrade should be a high priority next offseason.
19. Los Angeles Rams - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Receiver might not seem like the biggest need for the Rams. Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are a great starting duo and Los Angeles has some depth in Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell. However, Kupp turns 31 this week. Robinson and Atwell are in contract years.
That opens the door for a playmaker like Egbuka to step into this offense. He has inside-outside versatility and looked poised to be a first-round pick following a great 2022 season. Injuries knocked him off course in 2023, but a return to form in 2024 should see him back in the first-round conversation.
20. New York Jets - Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa
Boom is bust. That is the best way to describe the Jets this season. FPI projections have the Jets reaching the playoffs, which would snap a 13-year drought. However, it also gives New York a 36.6 percent chance to be picking in the top 10. That figure is tied with the Buccaneers, whom FPI projects will draft 11th in 2025. That's what happens when your future Hall of Fame quarterback is coming off a torn Achilles and the offensive line was essentially rebuilt this offseason. The upside is high and the risk is also very high with this team.
Looking at where the Jets need help, this team is lacking in playmakers on offense. He is coming off a season-ending injury that limited him to just three games in 2023, but he is a productive tight end with good size and athleticism. If he can recapture his pre-injury form, I think it will be hard to keep him out of the first round.