2025 NFL Mock Draft: Using ESPN FPI predictions for draft order
21. Miami Dolphins - Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
Miami seems poised for another strong season, but the Dolphins are still searching for their first playoff win in 24 years. Based on this draft slot, FPI does not have Miami earning it. Part of that could be due to a defense that lost a lot of talent this offseason. Christian Wilkins is now in Las Vegas, Andrew Van Ginkel left for Minnesota and Jerome Baker signed with Seattle.
Rebuilding the front seven will take time and it could start with Walker. He is a unique prospect. At 6'6". 348 pounds, you would expect a slow, gap-stuffer. Instead, he is a quick, nibble pass rusher who actually struggles to hold the point of attack. If he can improve his functional strength this season, he will be in the mix to go top 10.
22. Atlanta Falcons - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
Clearly, belief in the Falcons is rather high. Based on this FPI projection, Atlanta is expected to win the NFC South while also posting the same record, if not a better record, than the Dolphins, Jets and Rams. That's what happens when Kirk Cousins comes to town I guess.
However, after shocking everyone by taking Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta still needs help on the edge. I think Scourton would be a great fit. He has good size, as Texas A&M lists him at 6'4", 280 pounds. He is coming off a monster breakout season for Purdue in which he tallied 10 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. If can come close to replicating that against SEC competition this year, he will likely be a top-15 selection.
23. Houston Texans - Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
The Houston hype is growing after a stellar debut season from C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans. The Texans reached the divisional round and will be looking to take the next step. The sophomore slump is a real thing, but Houston has done a nice job investing in weapons for Stroud and playmakers on defense.
Despite what they have done in adding Danielle Hunter, Denico Autry and Kamari Lassiter, the defense could still use a further boost. Defensive tackle is a need. Autry turns 34 in July and Folorunso Fatukasi is a free agent after the season. Williams was largely used in a rotational role, playing alongside Michael Hall and Ty Hamilton. Now, he should be in line for more snaps. He is a big run stuffer (10 tackles for loss in 2023) and has some pass rushing upside.
24. Green Bay Packers - Tacario Davis, DB, Arizona
The Packers have made a lot of wise investments over the past few seasons, showcasing excellent roster building ability. However, one more they likely regret is trading away Rasul Douglas. Given the losses the Packers suffered at safety, corner was less of a concern, but now, they head into the 2024 season with some uncertainty outside of Jaire Alexander. Eric Stokes has not been healthy since his rookie season in 2021. Keisean Nixon is a great return specialist, but not a great slot corner.
Adding a player like Davis would give them some size and ball production opposite Alexander. He had 15 pass breakups in 2023, tied for fifth most in the FBS. At 6'4", there will be some questions about his best position fit. Even if Davis moves to safety full time at the NFL level and second-round pick Javon Bullard develops in the slot, this is a good investment for the Packers.
25. Cincinnati Bengals - Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
Clearly, FPI believes that Joe Burrow and the Bengals are going to bounce back this year. Cincinnati missed the postseason after injuries plagued Burrow early on in the season. In a tough division and conference, Cincy will need to make some serious strides.
Hanging onto Tee Higgins is a good place to start for this season, but unless the Bengals work out a long-term deal, this team is going to have a dire need at receiver in 2025. Harris does not have the exact same skill set as Higgins, but there are some similarities. The Ole Miss senior excels in contested catch situations and is a vertical threat. Cincinnati getting a cap-friendly starting receiver opposite Ja'Marr Chase would be a great pick.
26. Buffalo Bills - Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon
Buffalo's offense will look very different in 2024. Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis are gone. Joe Brady is going to (most likely) get a full season calling the offense. The Bills, despite adding Keon Coleman, are going to rely a lot more on the run game and their tight ends.
However, I don't think that means they will shy away from finding more receiving talent in the draft if the opportunity presents itself. Stewart is a small, speedy playmaker who is poised for a breakout season now that he is playing at Oregon. He would be a nice complement to Coleman long term.