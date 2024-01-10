Biggest offseason need for each team eliminated from the NFL playoffs
14 teams are moving onto the postseason. The other 18 now turn their attention fully to the offseason. Many of these teams have way more than just one position of need this offseason, but we are going to focus on the biggest hole on each roster.
Tennessee Titans
Position of need: Left tackle
First draft pick: No. 7 overall
Stop me if you have heard this before: the Titans have major issues on their offensive line. Peter Skoronski is still adjusting to the NFL. Aaron Brewer has been solid. Daniel Brunskill and Dillon Radunz are both playing at replacement level. However, the Titans might have the worst left tackle situation in the league. Andre Dillard has been abysmal. PFF has him as having played 508 snaps this season, which is 68th in the league among linemen. He has allowed 12 sacks, which is tied for the most by any player in the league. Other options include rookie sixth-round pick Jaelyn Duncan and Nicholas Petit-Frere, who missed most of the season due to injury and suspension. Tennessee will likely be in range to take one of the best tackle prospects in this draft class.
Atlanta Falcons
Position of need: Edge rusher
First draft pick: No. 8 overall
Quarterback should be high on this list as well, but Atlanta has needed help on the edge for what feels like forever. Vic Beasley in 2016 is the only player in a Falcons uniform to post double-digit sacks since John Abraham left the team in 2012. There are 22 players in the NFL that have reached double-digit sacks this season alone. The Falcons rank dead last in pass-rush win rate as well. Arnold Ebiketie is improving in his third NFL season, but Bud Dupree has disappointed this year, despite posting 6.5 sacks. This team needs a player it can rely on to lead the charge. Danielle Hunter, Yannick Ngakoue, Za'Darius Smith and Chase Young headline a good free-agent group. Throw in a top-10 pick giving them their potential pick of the top edge prospects and Atlanta has no excuse not to solve this issue in the offseason.
Chicago Bears
Position of need: Wide receiver
First draft pick: No. 1 overall
I was tempted to go with defensive tackle here for Chicago, where the Bears have gotten very little production this season. However, Ryan Poles spent second and third-round picks on Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens respectively in 2023. On the offensive side of the ball, the Bears need more than just D.J. Moore at receiver. The former Panthers star, who was acquired in last year's trade down from the No. 1 pick, leads the team with 1,364 yards. Darnell Mooney, a pending free agent, is second on the team among receivers with just 414 yards. Landing Marvin Harrison Jr. would be a dream scenario for Chicago, but this is an incredibly deep receiver class, so the Bears should have no problem finding more weapons for Fields or Caleb Williams.
New York Jets
Position of need: Offensive tackle
First draft pick: No. 10 overall
Many Jets fans will sit around and wonder "what if" regarding the 2023 season. Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles four snaps into his debut season with New York, dashing hopes of snapping the longest playoff drought in North American sports. The truth is, even if Rodgers had stayed healthy, this offensive line would likely have let him and the offense down regardless. The Jets allowed 64 sacks this season, tied for fourth most in the league, trailing only the Giants. They ranked 29th and 31st in pass-block and run-block win rate respectively. The interior of the line could be set with Laken Tomlinson, Joe Tippmann and a healthy Alijah Vera-Tucker, but the tackles are both question marks at the moment. Mekhi Becton has struggled and will be a free agent. Duane Brown was a stopgap solution who has been hurt and has not played well when healthy. Carter Warren looks overmatched after being tossed into action as a rookie. The Jets need two new tackles, which is not a great place to be.
Minnesota Vikings
Position of need: Edge rusher
First draft pick: No. 11 overall
At first glance, you might not think this was a glaring need for the Vikings. After all, Danielle Hunter is fifth in the league with 16.5 sacks and Minnesota sits right around the league average in pass-rush win rate. However, Patrick Jones II is PFF's lowest-ranked edge rusher among 124 qualified players and Hunter is slated to be a free agent this offseason. Brian Flores can scheme up a pass rush like no one else in the league right now, save maybe Todd Bowles or Wink Martindale, but his whole defense would greatly benefit from adding more players who can win without needing to blitz. Quarterback is obviously a need as well, but I expect Kirk Cousins to be back in Minneapolis and the Vikings have a bevy of backup options.
Denver Broncos
Position of need: Quarterback
First draft pick: No. 12
The relationship between Sean Payton and Russell Wilson seemed like it was not in a good place from the very beginning, but it ended even more abruptly than I think most people would have expected. Now, the Broncos are entering uncharted territory with tons of dead money coming their way after cutting Wilson and no clear replacement on the roster. This also is a tough spot for Denver to be in when it comes to drafting a quarterback. We have a long way to go until April, but the likelihood is that three or four of the top passers in this class will be off the board if the Broncos stay put. They won't have money to spend big on a veteran player, not that there are too many expected to be on the market either. This is a difficult spot for the Broncos, but I have a feeling that Payton has a plan.