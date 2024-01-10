Biggest offseason need for each team eliminated from the NFL playoffs
14 teams are moving onto the postseason. The other 18 now turn their attention fully to the offseason. Many of these teams have way more than just one position of need this offseason, but we are going to focus on the biggest hole on each roster.
Las Vegas Raiders
Position of need: Quarterback
First draft pick: No. 13 overall
It will be really interesting to see what the Raiders opt to do this offseason. After firing Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler in October, the team has played much better under Antonio Pierce. Benching Jimmy Garoppolo certainly helped, but Aidan O'Connell has not fared much better. The rookie from Purdue is being asked to do a lot as an undrafted free agent, but ranking 25th of 30 qualified passers in QBR and dead last in completion percentage over expected (CPOE) illustrates that he is not likely to be the long-term answer. Justin Fields could be a trade target. Otherwise, it will be interesting to see how aggressive the Raiders are in acquiring a quarterback in the draft.
New Orleans Saints
Position of need: Edge rusher
First draft pick: No. 14
Despite spending several premium picks at the position in recent years, the Saints have not hit on a reliable pass rusher. Payton Turner has barely seen the field. Isaiah Foskey is buried on the depth chart. Cam Jordan is great, but aging and Carl Granderson is developing nicely. However, the Saints still ranked 28th in sacks this season with 34. They finished the season 31st in pass-rush win rate, ahead of only the Falcons. With New Orleans pretty cap strapped, look for them to use a premium pick on a pass rusher.
Indianapolis Colts
Position of need: Wide receiver
First draft pick: No. 15
The fact that the Colts came this close to reaching the postseason is a testament to the coaching job done by Shane Steichen. Losing Anthony Richardson four games into the season could have easily derailed everything, but Chris Ballard built this roster to succeed anyway. That being said, the wide receiver room in Indianapolis is a bit in flux. Alec Pierce took a solid step this year and Josh Downs impressed as a rookie. However, Michael Pittman Jr. is a pending free agent and this room probably needs a bit more depth. If Pittman walks, the Colts will need to spend premium draft capital or big money in free agency. If Pittman comes back, the focus could shift to cornerback or linebacker.
Seattle Seahawks
Position of need: Defensive tackle
First draft pick: No. 16
The Seahawks feel a little bit stuck in neutral after reaching the playoffs as a 9-8 team a year ago and then failing to return despite finishing at 9-8 again. They have a good, young core on offense around Geno Smith. However, the defense leaves a lot to be desired, especially up front. Seattle allowed the second-most rushing yards per game and the sixth-most yards per carry this season. John Schneider has attempted to solve the issue, signing Jarran Reed in the offseason and trading for Leonard Williams at the deadline, but Reed could be a cap casualty and Williams is a free agent. T'Vondre Sweat might just be the answer to Seattle's run-stopping woes, but we will have to see if he is worthy of being a top-16 selection.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Position of need: Offensive line
First draft pick: No. 17
I still can't believe the Jaguars blew the division lead. Jacksonville lost five of its final six games, leaving them out of the postseason. Jacksonville needs edge rushing depth, help in the secondary and probably another reliable receiver, but nothing looms larger than the offensive line. Jacksonville struggled to protect Trevor Lawrence for much of this season. The Jags ranked 28th and 29th respectively in pass-rush and run-block win rate. Even after trading for Ezra Cleveland and drafting Anton Harrison in the first round, this unit needs help. Cam Robinson could be a cap casualty, Cleveland is a free agent and Luke Fortner needs to be replaced. Lawrence was the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. Now, the Jaguars need to ensure their franchise quarterback does not follow in their former rival's footsteps.
Cincinnati Bengals
Position of need: Tight end
First draft pick: No. 18
Cincinnati has gotten very little production from their tight ends this season. The group accounted for roughly 600 yards receiving heading into the season finale. For a frame of reference, there are 13 tight ends in the league this year that have amassed over 600 yards receiving by themselves. Cincinnati has been making do with Tanner Hudson and Drew Sample, but could use a more reliable target. The Bengals likely played their way out of Brock Bowers range, so free agency might be the way to go here if they want to find a player likely to make an impact on Day 1.