Biggest Winners from Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Combine
Day one of the combine is in the books. Here are some of the players who elevated their draft stock the most with their performances in Indianapolis.
Florida State Defensive Tackle Braden Fiske
Perhaps the biggest winner from the first day in Indianapolis was Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske. Fiske ran a 4.78 40-yard dash and put up some incredible numbers. According to @MathBomb on X, Fiske ranked out as the 6th most athletic defensive tackle in combine history. He put up very similar numbers to future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald. On top of the numbers, he looked extremely fluid and loose in the on-field drills and stood out as the best mover of the group. Don't be surprised if you start to see his name pop up in first round conversations soon.
Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner
Turner entered the combine as arguably the best EDGE in the class, and he proved why he's earned that claim today. Turner jumped 40.5 inches in the vertical (97th percentile) and ran a ridiculous 4.47 40-yard dash (98th percentile) all while weighing in at an impressive 247lbs. It's hard to imagine a scenario where he isn't the first defensive player drafted in the 2024 NFL draft.
NC State LB Payton Wilson
Everyone who has watched Payton Wilson play at NC State knows that Wilson is a very athletic linebacker, but I don't think many expected him to run a 4.42 40-yard dash. For reference, San Fransico 49er Fred Warner is one of the most explosive linebackers in all of football, and he ran a 4.64 40-yard dash at the 2018 NFL combine.
Now Wilson has plenty of medical concerns that need to be answered before the draft in April, but he has put himself in the conversation as the LB1 in this class.
Clemson Defensive Tackle Ruke Orhorhoro
Ruke may have entered today as an under-the-radar prospect, but he certainly won't be leaving that way. He posted freaky numbers for a defensive tackle with a 4.90 40-yard dash, a 9'8 broad jump and a 32-inch vertical. Keep in mind, that he is 6'4'', 294lbs, and has 34-inch long arms. He is the prototype that teams and scouts are looking for in defensive tackles. Finding someone with his build is rare, let alone one who is as athletic as he is. Orhorhoro will most likely go higher than you think in the 2024 NFL draft.