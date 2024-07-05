Could Cameron Ward Be This Year’s Jayden Daniels?
As the college football season draws near, there’s considerable buzz around potential breakout stars and Heisman Trophy contenders. One name that has been generating excitement recently is Miami's new quarterback Cameron Ward. But could he follow in the footsteps of last year’s Heisman winner, Jayden Daniels? PFF's Steve Palazzolo is wondering the same thing.
Let’s dive into the numbers. Jayden Daniels in 2023, completed an impressive 72.2% of his pass attempts for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns, and only four interceptions. Not to mention his 1,134 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. Daniels was a true dual-threat quarterback who took college football by storm.
Now, let’s shift our focus to Cameron Ward. Ward, who transferred from Incarnate Word to Washington State, had a solid 2023 season. He completed 66.6% of his passes for 3,736 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. His rushing stats were also respectable, with 144 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. While not as eye-popping as Daniels, Ward’s numbers are nothing to scoff at.
Jayden Daniels’ Heisman campaign was fueled by his outstanding performance and LSU’s success. Can Cameron Ward replicate that? ESPN certainly thinks so. They’ve named Ward one of their “Ten Heisman contenders” for the 2024 season. He’s the highest-ranked contender outside of the Big 10 or SEC. Ward’s move to Miami has also attracted talented transfers, including running back Damien Martinez and wide receiver Sam Brown.
Ward needs to improve his 2023 numbers to make a strong Heisman push. The Miami offense has the potential to be elite in 2024, with Ward leading the charge. If he can elevate his game and put up Daniels-like stats, he might just find himself in the Heisman trophy race.
So, could Cameron Ward be this year’s Jayden Daniels? We will just have to wait and see.