Does Jayden Daniels have a real shot at the Heisman?
The college football season is already halfway over, and there still is no clear-cut Heisman trophy favorite. One name recently entered the Heisman winner conversation is LSU's star quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Jayden Daniels has been one of the most fun quarterbacks to watch in college football this year. He has led the LSU offense to have the most yards in college football through the first 8 weeks of the season. On the season, Daniels is averaging 11. 5 yards per attempt, and has 23 touchdowns with only 3 interceptions,
Michael Penix Jr., Caleb Williams, and Dillon Gabriel were the frontrunners going into this weekend, but Williams lost to Notre Dame and Penix beat Oregon, so the odds have changed a lot. Per FanDuel, J.J McCarthy is the favorite to win(+250), followed by a tie between Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix Jr (+300). They view it as a 3-man race at this particular moment.
The Heisman usually goes to the quarterback of the best team, and so far, J.J McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr teams are undefeated. But in recent years, there have been a few Heisman winners with two or more losses. For example, Williams and the Trojans lost their two biggest games last year, both to Utah. And Lamar Jackson won the Heisman in 2016 with four losses, but he was clearly the most exciting player in the country.
If Jayden Daniels plays outstanding and upsets Alabama, he can give himself a real chance at the Heisman. It will be one of the biggest games of Daniel's young career. This could be the signature moment that all Heisman winners have.