Don’t Overthink Greatness When It Comes to Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr.
The word “generational” gets overused when discussing prospects these days but there are instances when it truly is necessary to use. This is a year where it should be used when describing TWO players. Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison fit the bill but have succumbed to the prospect fatigue that occurs when players have been ranked highly on draft boards for too long in the eyes of some fans. People tend to hate you if you’ve been great for so long. That’s in anything whether it be Drake who was beloved when his music went mainstream now, people swear they can’t stand him.
Look at Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, people were enamored with them when they first took over the league, three Super Bowls later, and now fans have turned on them and don’t want to see them win at all anytime soon. Times like these remind me of a quote from The Dark Knight “You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.”
Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. have become villains and now they’re dealing with every move they make being scrutinized and other players being ranked ahead of them on some big boards. During Draft season you’ll hear a thousand different reports about players some good, some bad, and some just flat-out insane. Caleb Williams is a polarizing prospect who has sparked debate over whether the Bears should trade Justin Fields and draft Williams, or keep Fields and build the team around him and maybe even draft Harrison Jr.
When you watch Williams, the talent is off the charts every game there’s a highlight reel play, I’d even say he was the best player in every collegiate game he was in. I am a believer of Williams it doesn’t take too long on my social media to be able to tell that but at the same time when greatness is right in front of you, there are two options. You can try to nitpick and find ways to diminish it or you can understand what you’re witnessing and when it comes to Williams we’re witnessing in my eyes the best Quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck.
When it comes to Marvin Harrison Jr, he isn’t as polarizing as Caleb Williams but he certainly has found his own set of people in the media that are trying to have him overthrown as WR1 in the 2024 NFL Draft. Malik Nabers put up an insane junior season and as we’ve gotten deeper into the Draft season there have been several media outlets reporting teams have Nabers ranked above Harrison Jr.
There are still MANY who have Harrison as not just the best Wide Receiver in the draft but the best overall player! It’s just the simple fact that fans, media members, and even some scouts have Nabers as the best wideout. Harrison doesn’t have many weaknesses if any at all and deserves to have his name mentioned with other great Wide Receiver prospects. He has set the bar well above Nabers who is a great talent in his own right. Still, when we talk about MHJ he should be in there with names like Ja’marr Chase, Julio Jones, Calvin Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald, and Randy Moss. Marvin has received comparisons from Randy Moss to A.J. Green and at the end of the day, he’s the rare player I can say high expectations are more than valid.
The best part about Draft season is that whoever you believe in or dislike at the end of the day we get to watch these great young talents prove us right or wrong. It’s the safe answer to say both these guys will be great but in my heart of hearts that’s what I truly believe. I’ve been wrong like when I thought Zach Wilson should be QB1 over TLaw but also I’ve been right when I said a year and a half before that C.J. Stroud was better than Bryce Young. It comes with the job but greatness is right in front of us and I can’t wait to see Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. quiet all of their detractors