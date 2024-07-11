EA Sports College Football 25: Everything You Need to Know
After an 11-year hiatus, EA Sports is bringing back the beloved College Football series with “EA Sports College Football 25.” This eagerly anticipated title features NCAA stars Quinn Ewers, Donovan Edwards, and Travis Hunter gracing the cover. Here’s a rundown of what to expect:
Release Date
July 19, 2024: Only a few days to go! EA Sports College Football 25 will hit Xbox Series X/S and PS5 on this date. Unfortunately, there’s no PC release planned. However, pre-ordering grants early access starting July 16, 2024.
Special Editions
Standard Edition
-Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choose 1 player item out of 134)
-Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choose 1 player item out of 3)
-Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item
Deluxe Edition
-Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack (Choose 1 player item out of 5) [if ordered by June 27]
-3-Day Early Access (July 16-18)
-4600 College Football Points
-Additional perks from the Standard Edition
Madden NFL 25 & College Football 25 MVP Bundle
-Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition
-3-Day Early Access
-4600 Madden Points
-Early Access Ultimate Team Challenges
-AKA Player Item
-Cover Athlete Elite Player Item
-Elite Player Item
-Choice of 2 Strategy Items
-Superstar Drip Gear
-Legendary XP Boost
-College Football 25 Deluxe Edition (more perks)
Ultimate Team Mode
For the first time, College Football 25 introduces Ultimate Team, a popular mode from other EA sports games. Expect exciting gameplay and exclusive incentives tied to Ultimate Team.
Teams and Players
- 134 FBS Teams: Play as your favorite college football team, including powerhouses like the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, and Texas Longhorns.
- 10,000+ College Athletes: EA aims for 85-man rosters per team, but not every athlete will make the cut. Notably, Peyton and Eli Manning’s nephew Arch declined the offer to appear in the game.
Crossplay
- Crossplay is supported! Whether you’re on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, you can compete seamlessly with players across platforms.
That’s the lowdown on EA Sports College Football 25. Get ready for kickoff on July 19!