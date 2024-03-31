Frazier's NFL Draft Pass Catcher Rankings
I've released my quarterback rankings, and now we're taking a different approach to this piece. I thought it would be just for the wide receivers, but there's a reason why I made it pass catchers, as you guys will read later.
Here are my top five pass catchers in the 2024 NFL Draft.
- Marvin Harrison Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr. is a prospect with very few things that could be improved in his game. Widely considered the best overall prospect in this Draft class, Harrison Jr. has it all from the size at 6' 4 combined with 4.3-4.4 speed, can run the entire route tree, and has high-level hands. Harrison Jr. is the rare wideout that should go in the first five selections in the Draft. Like Caleb Williams, I see Harrison Jr. as a generational prospect at his position, joining the likes of Randy Moss, Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones, and Ja'Marr Chase.
If there was one thing I could nitpick about Harrison Jr., it would be that he isn't the playmaker with the ball in his hands like the next two guys on the list. Harrison Jr., the only 2-time All-American in Ohio State history, a 2023 Heisman finalist, and with his dad, NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr., to give him advice. Marvin Harrison Jr. is a ca n't-miss prospect.
2. Brock Bowers
This is why I labeled it pass catchers, as Brock Bowers is significantly better than the other tight ends in this class. However, he also has an edge over some of the receivers in this class. Bowers' position is undervalued as the tight end position isn't looked at as sexy as a wide receiver. However, if you look at the NFL today, look at how important they are. From Travis Kelce, the Chiefs number one wide receiver, to George Kittle, a do-it-all specialist for the 49ers, the tight end position is arguably as important as ever.
Bowers does have size concerns for his position; he's around 6'3 and 235-240 lbs, but he can be your primary weapon in an offense. Georgia used him in various ways, from being the X receiver to playing in the slot and sometimes giving him touches out of the backfield. Bowers is very versatile. His high-end acceleration allows him to create big plays and a great catch radius. At his size, he won't be the best blocking tight end in the NFL, but he still is an intelligent blocker and knows how to get into good positions. Bowers should be a top-10 pick.
3. Malik Nabers
I have struggled to pick between Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze, and while Odunze may be safer with a higher floor, Nabors's ceiling is through the roof. Nabers has a good size for the 6' 0 and 200 lbs. What makes Nabers such a unique talent is his freak athleticism. Nabers ran a 4.35 40, 42" vertical and a 129 broad jump at his pro day, showcasing just how special of an athlete he is. A violent route runner who attacks the football and can do damage with the ball in his hands, Nabers has gotten a lot of rumor buzz as being some team WR1 on their Draft board over Marvin Harrison Jr. Nabers can excel as the X or Z receiver and is exceptional in the slot. Nabors must improve against physical corners, but he has superstar potential from day one in the NFL.
4. Rome Odunze
Coming into the Draft process, Rome Odunze was a lock to be WR2 on Draft boards. Even though he is a consensus WR3 on most boards, that doesn't mean Odunze isn't an excellent wide receiver. He may not have Harrison Jr.'s or Nabers' ceiling, but Odunze still has a high-end upside. He's a big-body wide receiver at 6'3, 210 lbs, which helps him with his fantastic catch radius. He tracks the ball at a high level, and 50/50 balls are more like 70/30 balls when it's Odunze. He has the trait where the first tackler more than likely isn't going to get him down, and although he may not be the fastest, his physicality allows him to still be a monster after the catch. Odunze will be a WR1, which is a big part of why this could be the best wide receiver class we've ever seen.
5. Adonai Mitchell
The fifth and final spot was difficult between AD Mitchell and Brian Thomas, but I'll give Mitchell a slight nod. He can strive as an X receiver. Mitchell is a good route runner that can create separation at a high level. Mitchell is good but not great in just about every area. However, two things he needs to improve are consistency and effort.
However, Mitchell is the definition of "that boy nice ."He has a nice catch radius, and if he can work on some of the flaws and improve, he can be a valuable asset at the next level. He has fluid hips for his size, and he had only one drop on the season, showing his reliable, strong hands. Mitchell, in a good situation, can put up great numbers right away, and in about three years, his growth could make him one of the 15 -20 best receivers in the NFL.