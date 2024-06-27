Harold Perkins Jr should be viewed as an EDGE prospect
Harold Perkins Jr. will be playing linebacker again this season for LSU and it could hurt his draft status.
Perkins Jr.'s freshman campaign in 2022 showed that he is one of the best pass rushers in the nation but the coaching staff’s decision to transition him to an off-ball linebacker role in 2023 raised eyebrows. As we head into the 2024 season, the debate continues: Should Perkins be looked at primarily as an EDGE rusher, or does his versatility make him an asset in the middle of the defense?
Personally, I believe LSU isn't maximizing his talent by playing him as an off-ball linebacker. Can he be an above-average linebacker? Yes. But could he be one of the most dominant players in the country at EDGE? Absolutely.
In his debut season, Perkins burst onto the scene as a dynamic edge rusher. Standing at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, he dominated with 13 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. His three-sack performance against Arkansas andunreal play against Alabama left no doubt about his impact on the field
Despite his pass-rushing success, Coach Brian Kelly and his staff decided to experiment with Perkins in a different role. The 2023 season saw Perkins adapt to life as an off-ball linebacker, learning the nuances of coverage and run defense. His inexperience was evident early on, but he finished the season with 5.5 sacks and 74 tackles. But he wasn't the same dominant force that we saw during his freshman season.
There are intriguing parallels between Perkins and New York Jets linebacker Haason Reddick. Reddick made a similar transition from edge rusher to off-ball linebacker. Like Reddick, Perkins can play off the ball, but his true impact lies in rushing the passer. It took years into Reddick's career for teams to realize that he was being used incorrectly and needed to be a full-time EDGE.
With a new defensive coordinator, Blake Baker, at the helm, Perkins faces fresh challenges. Baker’s scheme aims to unlock Perkins’ aggression and allow him to play fast. Whether he lines up as an EDGE rusher or an inside linebacker, Perkins must utilize his talents effectively. The coaching staff’s decision to keep him in the middle of the defense signals their confidence in his adaptability and playmaking abilities
Harold Perkins remains an enigma—a player who thrives both on the edge and in the box. As LSU navigates the 2024 season, many are eagerly awaiting how this versatile talent will impact the game. Regardless of his position, Perkins’ disruptive play promises excitement on Saturdays in Baton Rouge.