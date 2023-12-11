Jacob Roach's Top 5 wide receiver prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft
By Jacob Roach
It feels like it keeps being said each year but this year’s wide receiver class is as good as any in recent memory. There will likely be at least four wide receivers drafted in the first round and many more that can sneak in or be early day two picks. The class starts with a generational talent at the top and is followed by so many different types of wide receivers teams will be able to choose their favorite flavor of ice cream, so to speak.
The NFL continues to be a passing league and teams need to have multiple good wide receivers to be effective. Defenses are starting to adjust to that and teams look for more weapons early and often to help set themselves apart.
1. Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
It isn’t often you find a nearly unanimous player at the top of a positional rankings across the board like you do this year with Marvin Harrison Jr. He can do it all he has a truly unique combination of size and athleticism. The thing that might be the most important trait he possesses is his body control and ability to contort his body to make a play and come down in bounds.
You don’t come across a prospect like this very often and there really isn’t an aspect of his game that is bad. It’s not that he is perfect but he does everything well if not great, he makes people miss in the open field and can make the toughly contested catches, it’s just not fair. Whoever takes him in this year's draft will be helping their quarterback excellently.
2. Malik Nabers, LSU
The LSU offense this year was one of the most fun you could watch led by Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels and his best wide receiver Malik Nabers. Nabers might be the best separator in this wide receiver class giving easier targets for his quarterback. The way he gets in and out of his routes so smoothly is really fun to watch. In any other year, Nabers would be the top player at the position he just so happens to get overshadowed by Marvin Harrison Jr.
Just like Harrison the size and speed combination that Nabers possess can be more than effective at the next level. Nabers can attack every level of the defense at a high level with great body control and high football IQ to create large amounts of separation. Nabers will make a very reliable target at the next level with the ability to create explosive big plays every time he touches the ball.
3. Rome Odunze, Washington
Rome Odunze was not one of the highest-rated recruits coming out of high school but he has worked hard and became a good NFL prospect. Odunze is one of the better zone beaters in this class who just understands how to attack a defense find the holes in the coverage and exploit it. Using his long arms and good size Odunze has a large catch radius mixed with great route running to create separation.
The chemistry he had with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is evident as Odunze was always there to make a big play when it was needed. One of the best route runners in this class Odunze creates extra yardage after the catch and is fun to watch.
4. Keon Coleman, Florida State
The highlight reel of eye-opening contested catches is a big one for Florida State’s wide receiver Keon Coleman. He has elite tracking skills and really knows how to position himself in the best possible way to make the catch. His play strength is great and helps him to make the difficult contested catches that make him a first round talent. Another player who could be number one in a class if it wasn’t this loaded, although he can at times struggle to separate.
Coleman is a great run blocker which makes sense as he likes to bully opposing defensive backs as a big-bodied pass catcher. Another player that can create after the catch and solid agility and acceleration.
5. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
Ohio State’s second wide receiver in the rankings is Emeka Egbuka, who might be the best route runner in the class. He is a technician and does all of the little things right and can attack from the slot as well as on the outside. It was a down year for Egbuka with the struggles of his quarterback making the stats look not so great for the Buckeye wide receiver.
Egbuka is a smooth accelerator that can be explosive in the open field as well as in and out of his breaks to create separation. When you watch the film you see a player that gives his quarterback easy targets to move the chains.