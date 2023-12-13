Jayden Daniels life changing decision may land him in the top 10 picks in the NFL Draft
Jayden Daniels 2023 Heisman season has sent his Draft Stock to new heights similar to the last LSU Heisman winner Joe burrow
Jayden Daniels became a household name overnight when he led the Arizona State Sun Devils to an upset win over the Oregon Ducks led by Justin Herbert on November 23rd, 2019. By February 17th, 2022 he would enter the transfer portal and a few weeks later, transfer to LSU in a decision that would take him to another level.
In Daniels’ final season at ASU, he struggled finishing with 16 total touchdowns and 10 interceptions. However, in his first season at LSU, he completed 68% of his passes with 28 total touchdowns and three interceptions leading the Tigers to a win over Alabama and a trip to the SEC Championship game.
It was this past season that Daniels transformed from a decent quarterback to arguably the most electrifying player in the nation as he put up ridiculous numbers of 3,812 yards, 40 passing touchdowns, 1,1134 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns to only four interceptions. He won the Davey O’Brien, 2023 SEC Offensive Player of the Year and the 2023 Heisman Award. LSU sadly wasn’t able to replicate their team's success but what a show the offense led by Daniels put on an absolute show week in and week out.
This has led to the very real possibility of Jayden Daniels hearing his name being called not just the first round but also one of the higher picks in the first round. Daniels was a projected day 2 pick and now with the improvements he’s made in his game, we could be seeing three quarterbacks take in the top-10.
Daniels has great game speed and an elite arm that can make all the throws with great decision-making and good footwork. No game probably did more for Daniels' stock where he passed for 350 yards and ran for another 200 yards in a 52-35 win over Florida. Jayden Daniels has come a long way from his teammates at Arizona State removing stuff from his locker and saying he sucks to now be a Heisman winner and potentially soon to be the face of an NFL Franchise.