Jayden Daniels to Skip Reliaquest Bowl to Focus on the NFL Draft
LSU's Heisman Trophy winner, Jayden Daniels, has made the decision to forgo the upcoming Reliaquest Bowl and fully devote himself to preparing for the 2024 NFL Draft. This move, while disappointing to LSU fans, is the right move for his career.
Daniels just secured LSU's second Heisman Trophy for a quarterback in the last five seasons. There's been this ongoing buzz about whether he'd hit the field, even if just for a half, in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin on New Year's Day. But a lot of folks seemed to agree that it wasn't worth the risk – not much to gain and a whole lot to lose if Daniels decided to jump into the game and was injured.
Standing at an impressive 6′4" and weighing 210 pounds, Daniels has set himself up as a potential first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft, and many think that he might go within the Top 10. His remarkable season includes an impressive 3,810 passing yards, tossing 40 touchdowns with only four interceptions. Daniels also showcased his elite running ability by rushing for an additional 1,134 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground.
While LSU's season may end without a bowl victory, it's important to remember that this marks the final chapter in the Jayden Daniels saga. His legacy extends far beyond individual accolades; he turned LSU into an offensive juggernaut and helped boost the draft status of both Nabers and Thomas Jr. He put LSU on his back this season and he doesn't need to prove anything by playing in the bowl game.
Daniels has all of the tools that NFL teams look for in a franchise quarterback, and he will go high in the draft. He will go down as one of the best players to ever play for the Tigers, and he has earned this right to do what is best for him and his NFL career.