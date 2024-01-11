Mosher's Mock 2.0: First Round Mock Draft
There have been whispers that Caleb Williams might not want to play for the Bears, so Chicago plays it safe and takes an elite talent in Drake Maye. Do not worry, Bears fans, Maye is a much better prospect than the last quarterback that they drafted from North Carolina. He has a lot of comparable traits to Justin Herbert.
Washington has been looking for a franchise quarterback for a while now, and they get one with Caleb Williams. Having a talent like Caleb Williams at quarterback could turn Washington into a contender immediately.
With the top two quarterbacks off the board, the Patriots get their franchise signal caller in Jayden Daniels. It's rare for a quarterback with Daniels's combination of athleticism, size and production to not go first overall, but this is a loaded class and Daniels falls to the third pick.
This is a no-brainer for Arizona. Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of the best wide receiver prospects of all time and they need help on the outside. It's a perfect blend of best player available and need. Getting more talent for Kyler Murray to throw to should be priority number one for them this offseason.
In almost any other draft class, Nabers would be the first receiver off of the board. He is one of the most explosive players in the draft and he gives Justin Herbert another weapon in the passing game. Nabers is the quick-twitch type of player that the Chargers are currently missing.
Andrew Thomas is a star at their left tackle spot, but Evan Neal has been anything but that on the other side. The Giants take Joe Alt here and can either try to trade Neal or kick him inside to guard. Either way, Alt makes their line better and will give Daniel Jones every opportunity to succeed next season.
The Titans love to build their team through the trenches and they get one of the biggest freaks in the entire draft. Fashanu is 6'6'', 315 lbs, and moves like a tight end. He will immediately be the most talented tackle on their roster.
The Falcons have more than enough weapons on offense, so they take the best defensive player in the draft. Verse has all the tools to develop into a premier rusher at the next level.
Drake Maye throwing to Brock Bowers? Sounds like a good formula for a great passing attack. I am usually against taking tight ends high in the draft, but Bowers is special. With D.J Moore outside and Bowers in the slot, Chicago could quickly become one of the most explosive offenses in the league.
The most important thing the Jets need to do this upcoming season is to protect Aaron Rodgers. J.C. Latham is 6'6'' 360lbs and has great feet for his size. He would do wonders for New York's offensive line.
Minnesota could go in many different directions with this pick. They will need a quarterback if Kirk Cousins leaves in free agency. However, for this mock, I am assuming that they retain Cousins and take one of the best defensive players in the draft in Dallas Turner.
There is a good chance that either (or both) Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy won't be back with the Broncos next season. Keon Coleman is the pick here at 12 overall. Coleman is 6'4'' 215lbs but moves like someone much smaller. He is a physical marvel that reminds me of Dez Bryant.
The Raiders will most likely have a new coach and quarterback to start the 2024 NFL season, and they go with Michigan's J.J. McCarthy with the 13th pick. McCarthy is young, athletic, and a great decision-maker. He is perfect for a team like Las Vegas, who is looking for the next face of their franchise.
Latu isn't a great athlete, but he is a fantastic pass rusher. He has every move imaginable in his arsenal and wins with a relentless motor. And who better to learn from than Cam Jordan? The Saints get their EDGE of the future to pair with one of the greatest players in the history of their franchise.
Keeping Anthony Richardson healthy is crucial for the Colts this upcoming season, so they take Georgia's stud tackle Amarius Mims. Mims would have been the first tackle taken in last year's class, so he is a steal here at 15 overall for Indianapolis.
With Pete Carrol gone as the head coach, it's hard to tell what they will be looking for in the first round of this year's draft. But Chop Robinson might be the best pure pass rusher in this class and will give their defense an EDGE that can contribute right now.
Patrick Paul is one of the biggest risers after the season he had at Houston. The 6"7, 315 lbs redshirt junior has great size and athleticism and allowed only one quarterback hit during his entire 2023 campaign.
A receiver was in consideration here with the potential loss of Tee Higgins this offseason, but Nate Wiggins is a star and would immediately be the most physically gifted corner on their team. To contend against the great quarterbacks in the AFC, you need as many coverage players in your secondary that you can get your hands on.
Pairing Kool-Aid McKinstry with Jaire Alexander would give the Packers arguably the best cornerback duo in the NFL. They have young stars on their offense but could use a few more on their defense.
Rome Odunze was a huge reason why Washington had one of the most explosive passing attacks in college football. Pairing him with Mike Evans would give Baker Mayfield a deadly combination to throw to.
With Arizona going with Marvin Harrison Jr. at pick number 4, they go with the best interior player in the draft. Newton has rare pass-rushing ability for a defensive tackle and will give the Cardinals a cornerstone player on their defensive line.
Few players have raised their draft stock more this season than Terrion Arnold. Arnold is young, long and athletic which will help the Rams deal with the talented pass catchers in the NFC West.
Pittsburgh found a solid corner when they selected Joey Porter Jr in the second round last year, and they go back to Penn State and select his former teammate, Kalen King. King isn't as long as Porter Jr, but he is more fluid in coverage. Taking King will shore up Pittsburgh's secondary for the foreseeable future.
Miami has had offensive line issues all season long, so they take Fautanu to help keep Tua upright. Fautanu played left tackle for Washington, but he projects better as a guard at the next level.
Howie Roseman does it again, a great player falls into his lap who has no business being there. Cooper DeJean is a special player who can play both corner and safety and is one of the best players in the draft, regardless of position.
It's no secret that the Chiefs have had major issues at the wide receiver position this year. Thomas Jr. will help fix that issue. Thomas Jr. is 6'4'' with great speed and will be a fantastic deep threat for Patrick Mahomes.
Nico Collins and Tank Dell were awesome for the Texans this year, but Mitchell is too good to pass on here. Giving CJ Stroud another weapon like Mitchell is a scary thought for the rest of the AFC South.
The Lions need help at corner, and Quinyon Mitchell is a super intriguing prospect. He is a physical corner with good ball skills that Detroit desperately needs. Pairing him with Brian Branch could turn their secondary into a strength of the team.
Whether or not Stefon Diggs returns to Buffalo next season, they need more weapons in the passing game. Troy Franklin has great speed and should be an immediate upgrade to their wide receiver room.
Dallas has a lot of questions going into the offseason on their offensive line. With the possibility that Tyron Smith could retire and with Tyler Biadasz heading to free agency, Dallas takes Jordan Morgan, who has tackle and guard flexibility.
The 49ers don't need Bralen Trice, but they take him with the 31st pick in the draft. Trice is a very talented pass rusher with the potential to play inside and out. He is too talented for them to pass on this late in the draft.
The Ravens have very few holes on their roster, so they take the best player available in Tuimoloau to close out the first round. While he won't blow anyone away with athleticism, Tuimolau has great hand usage and technique that should allow him to develop into a great run-stopper at the next level.