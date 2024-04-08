Mosher's Mock 3.0
With the 2024 NFL Draft just over the horizon (only 3 weeks to go!), the rumor mill is churning and player fatigue is at an all-time high. Here is my best shot at predicting how the first round unfolds, considering team needs, pre-draft buzz, and potential surprises. Without further ado, let's get started
The Chicago Bears find their franchise quarterback in Caleb Williams. This pick is a no-brainer. Williams possesses a rare combination of arm talent, mobility, and football IQ. His ability to read defenses and make quick decisions will elevate the Bears’ offense. Expect him to be the face of the franchise for years to come.
Jayden Daniels is the clear choice for the Washington Commanders at the second spot. His athleticism and massive upside make him an ideal fit for a team that hasn't had a franchise quarterback in some time. Daniels can extend plays with his legs but needs to learn how to avoid big hits in the NFL. Washington’s offense will benefit from his dual-threat abilities.
The New England Patriots strike gold with Drake Maye. Drawing comparisons to guys like Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Andrew Luck, Maye brings a rocket arm and physical presence to the quarterback position. His ability to push the ball downfield and make tight-window throws will rejuvenate the Patriots’ offense. Expect him to be the cornerstone for their resurgence.
TRADE- VIkings trade with Arizona and give the Cardinals pick 11, pick 23 and a next years 2nd round pick.
With Kirk Cousins departing, the Minnesota Vikings trade up to secure J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy’s accuracy and untapped potential are too tantalizing to pass up. He reads defenses well and can make all the necessary throws. His poise in high-pressure situations like the national championship game should make his transition to the NFLmanageable.
Jim Harbaugh’s love for offensive linemen leads the Los Angeles Chargers to Joe Alt. Standing at 6’9" and weighing 321 pounds, Alt is a mountain of a tackle. His athleticism and footwork will complement Rashawn Slater, providing Justin Herbert with a clean pocket for years to come.
Malik Nabers falls into the New York Giants’ lap. Although Marvin Harrison Jr. was a tempting option, Nabers’ explosiveness won them over. Nabers can stretch the field and create separation. Daniel Jones finally gets a true WR1 to elevate the Giants’ passing game.
The Titans prioritize offensive linemen, and Taliese Fuaga fits the bill. His physicality and tenacity make him an ideal guard, but he has all the tools to be an elite tackle. With Fuaga in the lineup, Will Levis will have the time he needs to distribute the ball to Tennessee’s new playmakers.
TRADE- Arizona trades a 2nd round pick next season to move up from 11 to 8 with the Atlanta Falcons
Arizona trades up from 11 to snag Marvin Harrison Jr., the guy that they would have taken if they stayed at pick 4. His great combination of size, speed and reliable hands project him as an immediate WR1. The Cardinals’ offense, led by Kyler Murray, gains a dynamic weapon on the outside.
Pairing Rome Odunze with Caleb Williams fulfills every Bears fan’s dream. Odunze’s completeness as a receiver and clean route-running make him an exciting prospect. Expect him to be Williams’ go-to target for the next decade.
The Jets, in win-now mode, select Brock Bowers. His versatility as a tight end and ability to stretch the field will open up the playbook for their offense. Bowers could be the next George Kittle in the NFL.