Mosher's Mock 3.0
After trading back, the Atlanta Falcons, looking to bolster their pass rush, select Dallas Turner. Turner’s explosiveness off the edge and ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks make him an enticing prospect and immediately the best pass rusher on their team. His speed will add a new dimension to the Falcons’ defense.
Oregon’s Bo Nix becomes the Denver Broncos’ answer at quarterback. Nix isn't a perfect prospect by any means, but Sean Payton wants a guy he can win with right now and that guy is Nix. His experience in big games and leadership qualities make him the pick here.
The Raiders address their cornerback needs by choosing Quinyon Mitchell. His agility and ball skills are the best in this class at corner. Mitchell checks all of the boxes that you need to be an elite DB in the NFL
With Ryan Ramcheizcs likely medically retiring, the New Orleans Saints find their solution in Olumuyiwa Fashanu. Fashanu’s youth and massive upside make him an attractive option. He can play either tackle position and has room to develop further.
While the Colts would have loved if Mitchell was still available, Terrion Arnold provides the Indianapolis Colts with a versatile cornerback. His physicality against the run and ability to cover both inside and outside receivers make him an asset. Arnold’s football IQ and work ethic will endear him to the Colts’ coaching staff.
Seattle adds an explosive edge rusher in Jared Verse. His burst off the line and powerful hands allow him to generate quick pressure and he is very stout against the run. The Seahawks’ defense will benefit from his ability to collapse the pocket and create havoc.
Brian Thomas Jr. gives the Jacksonville Jaguars a dynamic wide receiver. His size, speed, and catch radius make him a nightmare for corners to deal with. With a young quarterback under center, Thomas Jr. becomes a deep-threat option for Lawrence for years to come.
The Cincinnati Bengals shore up their defensive line with Byron Murphy. His strength and motor allow him to penetrate gaps and disrupt the run game. Murphy’s versatility to play both inside at the nose and outside at 3 technique adds depth to the Bengals’ front.
Michael Penix Jr. becomes the Los Angeles Rams’ future quarterback. His accuracy and poise in the pocket are special. If it weren't for the lengthy injury history, he would have gone much higher. The Rams’ offense, led by Penix Jr., will be more than competent with his ability to stretch the field after Stafford retires.
Amarius Mims, the talented tackle from Georgia, solidifies the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line. His footwork for a giant and pass protection skills will keep their quarterback (whoever they decide to start) upright. Pittsburgh has their tackles set for the foreseeable future.