Mosher's Mock 3.0
Xavier Worthy injects even more speed and playmaking ability into the Miami Dolphins’ receiving corps. His explosiveness off the line and ability to stretch the field will keep opposing defenses on their toes. Tua Tagovailoa gains another reliable deep threat, and Worthy’s big-play potential will energize the Dolphins’ offense even more.
J.C. Latham, a massive offensive tackle from Alabama, becomes the eventual Lane Johnson replacement for the Philadelphia Eagles. Latham’s presence ensures that Jalen Hurts continues to have time to survey the field and make smart decisions.
Pick traded to Arizona from Minnesota:
Arizona continues to invest in their offensive line by selecting Troy Fautanu. His elite quickness and powerful hands make him an ideal tackle, but he also does project well to guard if needed. They need to give Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense everything possible to succeed this year and this pick does just that.
Dallas doesn’t hide their poker faces well, and Jordan Morgan is most likely their next target. The strength of his game is as a pass protector with solid footwork. He provides Dak Prescott with reliable protection and fills the void that Tyron Smith has left. Morgan’s ability to handle both speed rushers and power moves ensures the Cowboys’ offensive line remains formidable, and gives them a chance to compete this season.
Cooper DeJean feels like a Green Bay Packer. His elite ball skills, size, and production warrant a higher pick in this mock draft. DeJean’s versatility to play safety or nickel corner adds depth to the Packers’ secondary. Expect him to be a cornerstone player for years to come.
The Buccaneers address their cornerback needs by selecting Nate Wiggins. His athleticism and great speed allow him to mirror receivers quite effectively. Wiggins’ ball-hawking skills and ability to mirror fit perfectly into Tampa Bay’s aggressive defensive scheme.
Jer’Zhan Newton, a disruptive defensive lineman from Illinois, adds depth and versatility to the Arizona Cardinals’ front. It's a close call between Newton and Murphy for the best defensive tackle in the draft.
The Buffalo Bills address their wide receiver needs by selecting Adonai Mitchell. After trading Steph Diggs to the Texans and losing Gabe Davis in free agency, the Bills need an infusion of talent at wideout. Mitchell’s route-running precision and contested-catch ability make him an exciting and very needed addition. Josh Allen gains another weapon to keep Buffalo’s offense firing on all cylinders.
The Detroit Lions address their pass rush needs by selecting Demarcus Robinson. His explosive first step and ability to collapse the edge make him a fantastic run defender. Robinson’s versatility allows him to line up as both a stand-up edge rusher and a hand-in-the-dirt defensive tackle. His motor and relentless pursuit of the quarterback will energize the Lions’ defense.
The Baltimore Ravens continue their tradition of strong defensive play by adding Laiatu Latu. Latu would have gone higher than this if it weren't for his medical history. Expect him to be a key piece in their front seven.
The San Francisco 49ers bolster their offensive line by selecting Graham Barton. His football IQ and elite testing athleticism make him an ideal interior offensive lineman. Barton’s ability to anchor against bull rushes and create running lanes will benefit the 49ers’ ground game. Expect him to be a reliable presence in pass protection and a key contributor in their zone-blocking scheme.
The Kansas City Chiefs prioritize protecting Patrick Mahomes by choosing Tyler Guyton. His athleticism and footwork allow him to handle speed rushers effectively. Guyton’s ability to mirror defenders and keep Mahomes upright will be crucial for the Chiefs’ high-octane offense. Expect him to be a bookend tackle and a cornerstone for their pass-heavy attack.