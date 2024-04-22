Mosher's Top 100 2024 Board
Here are my official top 100 players for the 2024 NFL Draft
Maye is a big, strong, athletic quarterback with a huge arm. He can stay in the pocket and consistently beat you from it, or escape outside and threaten you with his legs. Although he isn't quite the prospect that Andrew Luck was coming out of Stanford, they have very similar playstyles. I expect Maye to be one of the best quarterbacks in the league by year three.
Caleb Williams is one of the most polarizing prospects in recent memory. He is one of the best quarterbacks in the world at extending plays and manipulating the pocket and has a cannon for an arm. However, he is fairly small, he takes too many sacks and needs to clean up the fumbles (33 fumbles over three years). Overall, Williams is extremely talented and has the potential to be a top quarterback in the league sooner rather than later. He reminds me of a stronger-armed version of Tony Romo.
Nabers is one of the most explosive wide receiver prospects to come out in years. His start-stop acceleration is other-worldly and he is a nightmare to bring down in the open field. In today's NFL, it's all about scheming to get your best player the ball in space, and there aren't many I'd rather have in space than Malik Nabers. He reminds me a lot of former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr.
Living up to his legendary father's name, Marvin Harrison Jr. is a standout wide receiver with a well-rounded skillset. At a tall and lean build, he possesses both the long speed to take the top off a defense and the short-area quickness to create separation underneath. Harrison Jr. displays exceptional route-running technique with smooth releases and precise cuts. He utilizes a combination of sharp breaks, varying stem angles, and subtle head and body fakes to create space for himself. Don't let the ranking fool you, he is as good as any player in this class.
Jayden Daniels is an impressive dual-threat quarterback prospect who has a rare combination of production, speed, size and arm talent. With his exceptional mobility and speed, he's a dangerous runner in the open field, similar to Lamar Jackson. Daniels has shown great improvement in his pocket passing skills and can throw with anticipation, making him a projected franchise quarterback and a dangerous NFL starter
While Joe Alt's initial set in pass protection can be delayed at times, he possesses the natural ability to quickly find proper leverage against rushers. His impressive length allows him to effectively control defenders and consistently regain a balanced position with strong core strength. In the run game, Alt shines with his exceptional movement skills and large, capable hands. He excels at generating power at the point of attack, effectively driving defenders off the ball and creating running lanes. Overall, Alt has solidified himself as a top offensive line prospect in this draft class.
What doesn't Odunze do well? He is a big receiver and blessed with natural speed, Odunze is a burner on the field. He complements his explosiveness with fluid and silky smooth route running, allowing him to create separation with ease. Odunze exhibits above-average tracking and adjustment skills.
Odunze has significantly improved his ability to play through contact over the past two seasons. He demonstrates impressive focus and concentration when going up for contested catches, allowing him to win those critical 50-50 battles. He reminds me of a bigger version of Amari Cooper.
Fashanu has impressive athleticism for a tackle his size. His body control allows him to move with fluidity and execute various blocking techniques. He effectively utilizes both hands to manipulate pass rushers, mixing up his timing and setting strong anchors against them. He allowed zero sacks on 733 pass-blocking snaps throughout his college career.
While Fashanu displays flashes of power and movement skills in the run game, he can occasionally overextend himself. But overall, Fashanu's skillset projects him as a potential starting left tackle with the potential to develop into a Pro Bowl-caliber player.
This might feel high for most draft enthusiasts, but I struggled to put Thomas Jr any lower on the list. While only playing a few years of football, At 6'3'' 210lbs and running a 4.33s 40-yard dash, this might sound like too high of praise, but he has a chance to develop into a Julio Jones caliber of player if he reaches his full potential. Worst case scenario, he is a premier deep threat in the league for a long time.
Brock Bowers is a dynamic tight end who blends explosiveness with reliable hands. He utilizes his short-area quickness and long speed to make defenders miss with sharp cuts and sudden bursts. In the open field, Bowers possesses another gear. He has rare elusiveness with the ball in his hands.
Beyond route running, Bowers displays excellent natural hands. He consistently extends his catching radius outside his frame, snaring passes in stride without breaking his momentum. While his physical stature might not be ideal for every inline blocking situation, Bowers makes up for it with surprising physicality when engaged with defenders in space. Overall, Bowers transcends the limitations of a traditional tight end, offering a unique blend of receiving and athletic ability that makes him a valuable offensive weapon.
While the Michigan offense didn't heavily rely on McCarthy to unleash deep throws consistently, he was clutch when the game was on the line, particularly on many crucial third and fourth downs. His arm strength and mobility are both well above average and beyond the physical talent, McCarthy possesses impressive intangibles.
NFL teams value a winning pedigree in quarterbacks, and McCarthy has a stellar record. Throughout his college career, he led Michigan to a national championship and finished with a remarkable 27-1 record as a starter. In high school, he compiled a 36-2 record and a state title. Although McCarthy is still developing his overall passing skillset, his talent and winning mentality make him an intriguing prospect.
Turner is a ferocious edge rusher with a relentless motor. He bends the edge incredibly well and has a variety of pass rush moves to get to the quarterback. While his frame is a bit on the lean side, his explosiveness off the snap allows him to disrupt plays early. Look for Turner to be a difference-maker as a pass rush specialist early in his career, with the potential to develop into a player similar to Josh Allen of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Mitchell is a lockdown cornerback with above-average ball skills. He has excellent size and great closing speed to keep up with even the fastest receivers. In zone coverage, he displays a great feel for the game and can bait quarterbacks, and has the mirroring skills to excel in man coverage. Mitchell has the potential to be a shutdown corner at the next level.
Fuaga stands out with his impressive size, power, and balance, all very important attributes for a successful offensive tackle. While currently lining up on the right side, he could seamlessly transition to the left tackle position if needed.
In pass protection, Fuaga has quick footwork off the snap, allowing him to react swiftly and effectively counter pass rush moves. He utilizes an explosive punch to stun defenders and consistently maintains good body positioning throughout the block. His awareness shines in recognizing stunts and blitzes, ensuring he remains composed and protects the quarterback.
Fuaga is a dominant run blocker. He explodes out of his stance, driving defenders back and creating massive running lanes. He finishes every block, leaving no opportunity for defenders to break free. For his size, Fuaga exhibits surprising agility, allowing him to reach and cut off defenders on the backside. He possesses clear Pro Bowl potential at tackle and has the versatility to play guard if a team requires interior offensive line depth.
Verse is a powerful edge rusher with a bull rush that can overpower tackles. He is relentless in pursuit of the quarterback and has a knack for finding the football. While his bend isn't elite, his strength and motor allow him to be disruptive in the pass rush right away. Verse projects as a solid starting defensive end who can contribute immediately.
Arnold is a ball-hawking cornerback with a knack for making plays on the football. He has good size (5'11'', 189lbs) and excels in press coverage. Arnold's instincts and anticipation allow him to routinely jump routes and create turnovers. He has the potential to develop into a starting-caliber cornerback quickly.
Cooper DeJean is a versatile defensive back with the ability to play both cornerback and safety. DeJean has excellent ball skills and routinely makes plays on the ball in the air. He is also a physical tackler and is able to come up and support the run game. He would be best used in a similar way to how Tyrann Mathieu was deployed, by playing a hybrid slot corner/deep safety role.
Latu is a skilled edge rusher with a blend of size, quickness, and instincts. He uses a quick first step and a variety of hand moves to get to the QB, making up for any lack of elite speed or power with technique and bend. A finisher who excels at collapsing the pocket, Latu also shows flashes in run defense but can struggle with pad level at times.
His medical history is concerning and will ultimately decide his draft fate, but overall Latu's talent makes him a potential impact edge rusher at the next level.
Fautanu is a big, physical offensive lineman who can play both guard and tackle. He has good footwork and technique, which allows him to handle both speed and power rushers. Fautanu's size and strength make him a powerful run blocker, and his versatility makes him a valuable asset for any offensive line.
Latham is a massive offensive tackle with excellent length and power. He has good footwork and balance, which allows him to handle both speed and power rushers. Latham probably will be limited to playing right tackle only in the NFL, due to his massive frame. Latham's size and strength make him a dominant run blocker, and his potential to develop into a top-tier pass protector makes him a high-upside prospect for any team.
A big-bodied X receiver with surprising speed, Mitchell excels at polished route running and contested catches. He uses sharp breaks and tempo changes to create separation and high-points the ball in traffic (see: Alabama & CFP TDs). Focus can lapse at times, and YAC production isn't a strength, but overall Mitchell's size, polish, and red-zone threat make him a coveted prospect.