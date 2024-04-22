Mosher's Top 100 2024 Board
At 6'5'', 313lbs, Graham Barton offers intriguing versatility for NFL teams seeking interior offensive line help. While he started the last three seasons at left tackle for Duke, his skillset suggests a smooth transition to center at the professional level.
Barton possesses great size for a center but slightly below average length for a tackle. In pass protection, he is quick off the snap and maintains good knee bend, allowing him to effectively redirect against quicker rushers. However, against powerful rushers who rely on bull rushes, Barton can struggle at times. He can get caught lunging or playing with a high pad level, which exposes his chest and allows defenders to gain ground. Fortunately, Barton recovers well and doesn't completely lose his position, often giving the quarterback enough time to get the throw off.
Barton truly shines in the run game, showcasing himself as a technician. He consistently reaches his landmarks with proper hand placement on down blocks before sinking his hips and driving defenders back with strong lower body drive. This ability to generate power translates well to combo blocks, where he displays good coordination and control when pulling on outside runs. He has pro-bowl potential if he transitions to center in the NFL.
Despite being slightly undersized, Johnny Newton disrupts plays with a combination of quick hands and surprising power. He utilizes a variety of moves to generate pressure on the quarterback, including a powerful club-and-swim technique and a deceptive swipe move that leaves offensive tackles lunging. While not the most fluid athlete due to some hip tightness, he makes up for it with relentless effort and surprising strength at the point of attack.
In run defense, Newton consistently generates knockback and displays hustle in pursuing plays down the line. While ideal lower-body flexibility might be lacking, Newton's well-developed pass-rushing repertoire and ability to hold his ground in the run game make him an intriguing prospect for NFL teams seeking a disruptive interior lineman.
Don't be fooled by Murphy's size. This explosive and instinctive defensive tackle disrupts plays with his exceptional agility and leverage. He explodes off the snap and displays impressive hip mobility, allowing him to generate immediate pressure on quarterbacks. Murphy excels at winning the leverage battle, consistently getting underneath blockers and disrupting their positioning. His quick hands are a weapon, allowing him to win with various moves like swipes, push-pulls, and powerful clubs. Adding to his repertoire is an elite ability to change direction. The moment he senses a blocker leaning, Murphy utilizes his exceptional footwork to shift course and penetrate the backfield.
Murphy's impact extends to run defense as well. His quickness allows him to shoot gaps and disrupt plays in the backfield. He showcases remarkable balance, even when forced to take a knee while engaged with a blocker. This unique technique allows him to recover quickly and continue making plays. Murphy's athleticism grants him impressive range to defend plays outside of his initial gap.
While ideal size might be a talking point, Murphy's ability to leverage his frame and disrupt plays on all three downs makes him a valuable prospect for NFL teams seeking a versatile and impactful interior defender.
Powers-Johnson is a well-rounded center prospect with exceptional quickness, balance, and surprising power. In pass pro, he anchors well and uses active handwork to maintain control. A "nasty" teammate, he readily helps out overwhelmed linemen. He excels in the run game too, generating movement and taking good angles at the second level. Minimal weaknesses and a "bulldog" mentality make him a coveted center prospect. Medicals will be big for his draft status.
Amarius Mims is a 6'7", 330-pound tackle from the University of Georgia. He is a massive offensive lineman with the ability to dominate in the run game. Mims has excellent power and is able to drive defenders off the ball. He is also a capable pass protector, with the length and athleticism to handle speed rushers. Mims is raw and doesn't have much playing experience, but his physical tools are superb and his ceiling is incredibly high.
Arnold is a ball-hawking cornerback with a knack for making plays on the football. He has good size and excels in press coverage. Arnold's instincts and anticipation allow him to routinely jump routes and create turnovers. He has the potential to develop into a starting-caliber cornerback quickly.
Robinson offers versatility on the defensive line, able to play both defensive tackle and edge rusher. He has good size and strength to disrupt the running game and possesses some pass rush ability. He has a rare muscular frame with long arms that teams covet. Robinson was nearly unblockable at the Senior Bowl, and he should only continue to get better with more snaps. Further development will determine his ideal position at the next level, but I view him as a similar player to Leonard Williams coming out of USC.
Coleman is a big-bodied wide receiver with a knack for making contested catches. Standing at 6'3" and 215 pounds, he uses his size and physicality to outmuscle defenders for the ball in jump-ball situations. While his route running can be somewhat limited, Coleman's ability to win contested catches and his potential as a red-zone threat make him an intriguing developmental prospect. He can make some of the most outrageous catches that you'll ever see. Overall, he has all of the traits that you look for in a typical X receiver, except for game-breaking long speed.
Demeioun "Chop" Robinson lives up to his nickname with a twitchy, explosive first step that throws offensive tackles off balance. While his average size might raise eyebrows, his raw athleticism makes him a disruptive force on the edge. Robinson's pass rush relies heavily on his explosiveness, but could benefit from lengthening his stride to gain more ground as he develops. He displays flashes of various pass rush moves, including two-hand swipe and a push-pull technique. Despite limited sack totals, Robinson consistently disrupts plays with his relentless pressure. Robinson's combination of speed and power offers intriguing potential for NFL teams seeking a disruptive presence off the edge.
A rangy linebacker with exceptional speed, Cooper excels in both coming downhill and coverage. He displays smooth drops in zone, maintaining good awareness and vision. His comfort in man coverage allows him to keep pace with tight ends running up the seam. However, Cooper's explosiveness is used best when moving towards the line of scrimmage. In run defense, he reacts quickly to fill holes and finishes tackles with fantastic power. While some lateral pursuit can lead to missed tackles, Cooper's overall instincts and playmaking ability are undeniable. With starting potential and significant room for growth, Cooper is NFL-ready to start as a rookie.
Nate Wiggins has a fascinating blend of height, speed, and fluidity. However, his slight build raises concerns about battling bigger receivers in jump-ball situations and how effective he will be as a tackler. Wiggins' focus can lapse at times, particularly against the run. He can be overly reliant on peeking back at the quarterback, leading to missed tackles and lost positioning. While his athleticism allows him to close quickly in off-coverage situations, his effort and technique in run support require improvement. However, Wiggins' shutdown potential in coverage and his willingness to chase down plays in pursuit make him a coveted prospect for NFL teams seeking a high-ceiling cornerback.
Guyton is a massive offensive tackle with a powerful build. He excels in the running game, using his size and strength to anchor the line and create running lanes. While his footwork needs refinement in pass protection, Guyton has the potential to develop into a starting right tackle, particularly in a power-run offense. Even though he is raw, I can't see him making it out of the top 40 picks in the 2024 NFL draft.
Baker is my favorite player to watch in this class. He is a true alpha at receiver, who possesses a "my ball" attitude at the catch point. He has elite body control and has great confidence in his hands. After the catch, he is quick, agile and can run through you if need be. This ranking is high compared to where others in the media have him, but I am willing to bet on his tools and his demeanor. Baker reminds me of a slightly smaller version of Dez Bryant.
After steady improvement over five seasons at Western Michigan, Fiske transferred to Florida State for his senior year. Despite the jump in competition level, Fiske continued to showcase his disruptive potential. A stocky, physical presence on the defensive line (known for playing without gloves), Fiske wins with a powerful first step and raw strength. He uses these attributes to create havoc in opposing blocking schemes, consistently generating pressure on the quarterback. While his effectiveness can vary on a snap-to-snap basis, his relentless effort shines through in every play. Whether he's battling double teams or anchoring against the run, Fiske brings a high motor and never gives up on a play.
Despite a small build, Xavier Worthy utilizes exceptional twitchiness to become a deep threat for opposing defenses. He seamlessly aligns both inside and outside the hashes. He excels on double moves, quick throws, and using his pure speed (4.21 40-yard dash) to burst downfield. His ability to "tap into a second and third gear" creates separation, and his crisp cuts on comeback routes display route-running development. Adding to his offensive repertoire is his explosiveness after the catch. He uses his elite speed to break away from defenders and rack up yards in a hurry. He reminds me of a slightly taller Hollywood Brown.
Wilson is a massive linebacker with great speed. He possesses the versatility to excel either stacked in the box or patrolling the field as the hole defender. In coverage, Wilson is smooth in zone drops, relying on his excellent read-and-react skills to jump routes and disrupt passes. His speed and agility allow him to mirror running backs and tight ends effectively.
Against the run, Wilson utilizes his long frame to effectively stack and shed blockers. His strong hands and aggressive tackling style shine through, allowing him to quickly diagnose plays, flow to the ball carrier, and finish. Durability is the primary concern for Wilson, as he has battled injuries throughout his college career. However, his ability to consistently return and perform at a high level was impressive.
Despite transitioning from wide receiver, Mike Sainristil exhibits exceptional athleticism and awareness on the defensive side of the ball. His instincts shine through, ranking him among the nation's elite interception leaders in 2023 with an impressive six picks and a league-leading 232 return yards.
While his size might be a concern for some teams, Sainristil's skillset and instincts project him as a productive nickel cornerback at the NFL level. His prior experience as a receiver gives him a unique advantage playing the ball, and would shine for any aggressive defensive schemes.
While slightly undersized, McConkey makes up for it with exceptional speed, quickness, and route-running. McConkey displays a quick first step off the line and a keen understanding of how to leverage defenders to his advantage. His route-running features changes of pace that keep defenders guessing, and his sharp breaks in and out of routes allow him to create separation efficiently.
McConkey has reliable hands, plucking the ball out of the air even when throws aren't perfectly on target. He possesses a natural feel for transitioning quickly upfield after the catch, and his elusiveness allows him to weave through defenders and rack up yards in the open field. While he wasn't extremely productive in college, I expect him to make a big impact right away in the NFL.
Penix thrives on pushing the ball downfield and exploiting one-on-one matchups. He has strong arm and he is great at knowing when to take calculated shots on deep throws. However, consistency can be an issue. Penix's mechanics can occasionally break down, his anticipation over the middle of the field needs development, and his pocket awareness under pressure could improve.
Penix's confidence and willingness to attack the entire field make him a very valuable QB in the right offensive system. A thorough medical evaluation from the combine will be crucial for determining where he ends up being drafted. I think he could be a Geno Smith-caliber QB at the next level
While not possessing ideal size or exceptional length, Zach Frazier makes up for it with a combination of physicality and technical proficiency. In pass protection, he displays a quick snap count and sets up with a wide, stable base, allowing him to anchor effectively against bull rushes. His lateral quickness and awareness shine through as he redirects and mirrors pass rushers. While an occasional lapse in discipline can lead to him overextending and getting caught lunging, Frazier's athleticism allows him to recover quickly.
The run game is another area where Frazier excels. His ability to quickly reach the second level and adjust in space further enhances his run blocking prowess. His high school wrestling background translates well to the gridiron, and with his combination of athleticism and leadership qualities, Frazier projects as a potential Day 1 starter and tone-setter for the NFL team that selects him.