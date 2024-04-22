Mosher's Top 100 2024 Board
Standing at 6'1" and 223 lbs, Xavier Legettehas his great size and speed to excel as a deep threat in the NFL. He thrives on "runway" routes like verticals, posts, and crossers, where his long strides allow him to quickly separate and create big-play opportunities. While route-running nuance against tight man coverage remains a work in progress, Legette utilizes his physical frame to battle through contact and make contested catches.
In 2023, he joined Malik Nabers as one of only two SEC receivers to average over 100 yards receiving per game. He is as physically gifted as any receiver in this class, but he needs to finish at the catch point better to maximize his potential.
A physically imposing tackle at 6'5" and 329 lbs, Kingsley Suamataia will thrive in a run-heavy offensive scheme. He excels as a drive blocker, where he has impressive range and explosiveness to open running lanes and overpower defenders at the point of attack. While still developing his pass protection, Suamataia exhibits surprising nimbleness when dropping back in pass sets and possesses the raw strength to hold his ground against opposing rushers.
Areas for improvement lie in timing, overall technique, and recognition skills. As he gains experience, these aspects of his game are expected to mature. Adding to his versatility, Suamataia boasts experience playing on both the left and right tackle positions, with nearly equal snaps distributed between each side throughout his collegiate career.
Pearsall has some of the most athletic plays that you will ever see on film, but he needs to be more consistent. He is an explosive athlete with plus size, speed and hands. Overall, he has all of the ability needed to develop into a WR2 for whichever team drafts him.
McKinstry is a well-rounded corner with solid coverage technique and ball skills. The recent Lisfranc injury is another factor that could affect his draft placement. However, if he can showcase adequate speed to complement his existing skillset, McKinstry has the potential to be a valuable cornerback at the NFL level.
Bo Nix brings a wealth of experience (61 career starts at Oregon and Auburn) and a competitive spirit to the quarterback position. Despite his average height, his sturdy build allows him to handle punishment in the pocket and as a runner. Nix thrives in quick-rhythm passing schemes and possesses a compact throwing motion that allows him to generate good velocity and deliver the ball to all levels of the field. His touch passing is evident in his ability to layer throws over linebackers and underneath safeties, while also showcasing accuracy on designed rollouts.
Areas for development lie in his decision-making under pressure. At times, Nix can struggle to feel backside rushers and may miss opportunities to escape or adjust throws when facing interior pressure. However, his mobility as a runner adds another dimension to his skillset. He displays urgency as a ball carrier and utilizes zone-read concepts effectively. Coached testimonials highlight his leadership qualities and toughness, further solidifying his intangibles.
Similar to Will Levis from last year's class, Nix shares a similar blend of competitiveness, intelligence, and experience. While he needs to refine his pocket presence under pressure, Nix's overall skillset and leadership potential make him worth taking a chance on.
Adisa Isaac's explosiveness off the snap and ability to set the edge in the run game is what the NFL will love about him. At times, Isaac can struggle at the point of contact, allowing offensive linemen to neutralize his initial burst. Additionally, a tendency to freelance can lead to missed assignments or gaps in run defense.
Isaac's production has steadily climbed, with 27 tackles for loss recorded over his last 26 games. This type of trajectory gives evaluators reason for optimism about his ability to translate his skills to the NFL level. With continued development in technique and discipline, Isaac has the potential to become a disruptive force on the defensive edge.
Standing at 5'10" and 186 lbs, Roman Wilson utilizes a keen understanding of body mechanics to his advantage. His route-running features sharp cuts executed at full speed, allowing him to create separation efficiently and present himself as a reliable target. While there is nothing special physically about Wilson, he is as NFL-ready as any receiver in this class. I project him as being a faster version of Amon-Ra St. Brown at the next level.
Troy Franklin possesses the physical tools to excel as a deep threat. He quickly accelerates vertically, posing a matchup problem for man coverage defenders on free releases. The consistent threat of his deep speed can also loosen coverage over the middle of the field, as evidenced by his eight receptions of 40+ yards in 2023.
While Franklin demonstrates good ball-tracking skills, his focus in contested catch situations can be inconsistent, particularly when facing physical defensive backs. However, Franklin's ability to glide effortlessly downfield and rack up yards after the catch makes him a big-play weapon., Franklin's speed and playmaking ability make him intriguing for teams seeking a vertical threat in their receiving corps. He reminds me of Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
At 5'11" and 215 lbs, Malachi Corley has a very unique physical profile for a wide receiver. His build and strength are more similar to a running back's build than a receiver's. He excels as a catch-and-go threat, utilizing his explosive burst and relentless pursuit of yards after the catch (averaging a remarkable 9.2 yards after catch over the past two seasons). He is as dangerous as anyone in this class with the ball in his hands, and he should be used in a similar role as Deebo Samuel's in San Fransico.
Beebe is a strong and athletic guard who has experience playing all over the offensive line. He will most likely, only play on the interior in the NFL. While he can be overaggressive in the run game and slightly sloppy with his footwork as a pass protector, he is usually strong enough and quick enough to make it work. He is a plug-and-play guard for the team that drafts him.
Some teams will view Jordan Morgan as a tackle, but I project him best to guard. While not overly powerful, he has quick feet and mirroring skills that should allow him to be an above-average player in a zone scheme. I view him as a comparable player to LA Charger's Zion Johnson.
Colson is the definition of a jack of all trades, a master of none linebacker. He has enough athleticism to play sideline to sideline and is strong enough to take on blockers in the hole. He will be a starting three-down linebacker right away.
Kneeland's strength of his game is his powerful bullrush. He might not have the bend and quick twitch of some of the other pass rushers in this class, but he is a stout defender against the run and should be a player who can develop into a solid EDGE 2 for whoever selects him.
With a pterodactyl-like wingspan and quick feet, Paul has all of the tools to be a great pass-protecting LT in the NFL. While he isn't particularly strong at the point of attack, he holds up well enough as a run blocker. Ideally, Paul would start out as a swing tackle and develop into a starting-caliber tackle at the next level.
Speed matters for running backs, and Wright is one of the fastest running backs in this draft class. He displays quick cuts with explosive home run ability and would thrive in a zone blocking scheme. He does, however, need to be more decisive in his cuts and improve as an inside runner to be a full-time workhorse in the NFL.
Brooks is the most well-rounded running back in this draft class. He has size, speed, elusiveness and the ability to run through arm tackles. Also, he is fantastic as a receiver and would have been ranked higher if not for his torn ACL at the end of last season.
Maybe one of the most underrated players in this draft class, Braswell is an undersized EDGE with great twitch and play strength. He led the SEC in pressures this season and had 8 sacks this past season for Alabama. He should be able to enter as a rotational rusher right away.
Rakestraw Jr isn't the fastest corner in the draft, but he is excellent in man coverage and is a very physical player. He excels in press-man coverage and is an ultra-competitive player. If he had better ball skills and production (only one interception in his college career), he would be much higher in my rankings.
Phillips is a great competitor with above-average mirroring skills. While he had zero interceptions in college and has a small wingspan, his toughness and cover prowess should allow him to play inside and out and he should be a viable player to any secondary for a long time.
Sinnott is one of the most versatile tight ends in this class. He can line up as a fullback, in the slot or in line. He is a great athlete, an above-average blocker and has real smoothness in his hips. He reminds me of 49er's FB/TE Kyle Juszczyk.