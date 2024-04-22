Mosher's Top 100 2024 Board
Son of former NFL star Kris Jenkins Sr, Jenkins Jr is a very good athlete for his size with great range as a run defender. He needs to show more as a pass rusher, but he should be a solid rotational player right away.
A big, chiseled offensive tackle with great movement skills, Coleman has a lot of upside. He can be sloppy at times and needs to be better at staying on his feet, but he has everything you look for in a developmental tackle prospect.
The blindside protector of Michael Penix Jr, Rosengarten is an impressive athlete with very good footwork as a pass protector. He won't blow anyone off the line as a run blocker, but he has a lot to work with.
Blake Fisher has a great combination of size, athleticism, and movement skills required for an offensive lineman in the NFL. While he occasionally displays great power, he tends to disengage from blocks too frequently. To thrive in the NFL, Fisher must become more under control and consistent in his run-blocking technique, but he most likely will still be a day-two pick.
Washington is small, but he is explosive, quick and very tough. He had 1,426 and 9 touchdowns this past season for Virginia. He projects best as a slot receiver in the NFL, but he could play outside if needed, and he has return ability as well.
Rattler is undersized and can be erratic at times, but he has major arm talent and pocket presence. He makes some throws that will blow you away with his arm strength and arm angles. He projects as a high-end backup quarterback with the potential to develop into a stronger-armed version of Gardner Minshew.
Corum was the heart and soul of the Michigan Wolverines program the last two seasons. Coaches rave about his work ethic and his dedication to becoming a better player. Corum is short, but he has a compact build with great vision, agility, cutback ability and enough speed to take it to the house once he is in the open field. He projects as a starting three-down running back whom you can give 20 carries a game.
Allen is a huge, chiseled running back with good speed. While he doesn't always play as strong as his size would suggest, he has a rare build with top-end speed and is still developing. His best football is ahead of him (he just turned 20 years old in January).
Benson is an intriguing prospect with a great blend of size, top-end speed and physicality. He was one of the best running backs in the country this past season at breaking tackles and gaining extra yards with his powerful legs. Health has been a concern for Benson, but he still projects as a day-two pick.
Tez Walker is a big wide receiver with great long speed. He needs to become stronger at the catch point and has to fix his concentration drops, but he has all of the tools you look for in a starting wide out.
Watson is simply electric on the gridiron. He's a former receiver who transitioned with great burst and surprising vision. He reminds me so much of former Memphis wide receiver turned running back from Memphis, Tony Pollard.
Orhorhoro is a rare athlete for a defensive tackle (he ran a 4.89 40-yard dash at 294lbs) who is still developing. He has great length, explosiveness and size that projects best as a 5 technique at the next level. If he hits his ceiling, he could become a similar player as Arik Armstead.
Kiran Amegadjie is a hard player to project because of the level of competition he faced in college, but he has everything physically you look for in a left tackle. He's long, athletic with good foot quickness. He is a fun developmental player who, ideally, is a swing tackle in year one.
Haynes' testing athleticism doesn't always translate directly to the field. However, his real strengths lie in his ability to dominate his man off the line of scrimmage. He's got a high football IQ, understands the game, and possesses a finisher's mentality. While he might not be an immediate starter, Haynes has the potential to be a high-level backup with the chance to start sometime during his rookie year.
Bortolini is an unbelievable athlete who would thrive in a zone scheme at either guard or center, Strength is a concern and he needs time to develop in an NFL strength program, but he has a lot to like and should be a day two pick.
Van Pran-Granger isn't big, but he is exceptionally strong and is the ideal fit as a center for a gap-blocking scheme. He isn't great in space and can struggle to get to second-level defenders, but he is a smart player who has the potential to be a starter right away.
Some teams may view Johnny Wilson as a tight end given his rare size and frame, but he has more than enough speed to survive outside. While route running will always be a struggle for him, he can dominate at the catch point and in the red zone with ease.
Polk had a remarkable year playing alongside of Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan for the Huskies. Polk might not be the biggest or fastest receiver, but he is tough at the catch point and was a very reliable target for Penix Jr. He projects as a WR2 in the NFL.
Son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, Brenden Rice is a deep threat with a great combination of size, speed and athleticism. He needs to become quicker coming out of breaks in his routes, but he has the potential to develop into a starting receiver down the road.
While Puni can sometimes get caught bending at the waist or letting his pad level drop (technical issues), his raw power is undeniable. He plays with a dominant presence, delivering a punishing blow with his hands while staying controlled through contact. This skillset makes him versatile – he can slide out to tackle in a pinch, but his future likely lies as a starting guard or center in the NFLskill set