Mosher's Top 100 2024 Board
Bullock is a ball-hawking safety with excellent range. He needs to improve as a tackler and add some more bulk on his frame, but he reminds me of Reggie Nelson coming out of Florida. He had 9 interceptions in three years at USC.
Mahogany's aggressive playing style, reminiscent of a nightclub bouncer, relies on power and strength. However, to succeed against NFL defenders, he'll need to refine his control and awareness in open space. While ideally suited for a run-heavy team, his versatility projects him as a potential starting guard in the NFL
While Zinter may lack elite athleticism, his size, intelligence, and physical strength make him a force to be reckoned with in close quarters. He excels at controlling defenders in these situations. His potential is similar to Conner Williams's NFL career, but a leg injury could lower his draft position
While Adams' aggressive tendencies can leave him vulnerable, his natural size, strength, and athleticism are exactly what teams covet in a mid-round lineman with upside. His competitive spirit further enhances his potential. He's likely destined for a backup guard role initially, but with coaching, he could develop into a starter.
Nubin is an absolute ball hawk with 13 career interceptions in college. While he isn't a great athlete, he has great instincts and is physical in the run game. He projects best as a starting safety in a Cover 2 scheme.
Hicks has the frame of a linebacker and the coverage instincts of a cornerback. He is a unique player who would ideally be used as an overhang defender in a zone-based scheme. He needs to go to a team that has a plan for his unique skillset.
Bullard athleticism for the safety position pops on tape. He excels at breaking on intermediate routes and can cover a lot of ground from a deep third of the field. He reminds me of former Georgia star Lewis Cine.
Despite lacking ideal size, Washington's relentless competitiveness and natural playmaking ability are highly sought-after traits for NFL receivers. He'll likely compete for snaps in the slot and on special teams as a rookie.
While his size limits his catching area and overall physicality, Cowing excels at finding separation downfield and creating space underneath. With some refinement in route running, he has the potential to be a reliable slot receiver and even a starting option in the NFL
The closer to the line of scrimmage that Bishop is, the better he is as a player. He's not a safety who makes a ton of plays on the ball, but he is a pseudo-linebacker who has a ton of range in the run game.
While Kinchens may not possess elite athleticism, his well-rounded skillset makes him a strong contender for an NFL starting role. His instincts for making plays and impressive ball skills are key assets. He's best suited as a split-field safety with excellent range in deep coverage who can also play downhill in two-deep alignments.
Smith's impressive size, movement skills, and explosiveness make him a coveted prospect based on raw potential. However, his inexperience shows on tape, with inconsistencies in technique, block recognition, and rush plans. While he needs refinement, NFL teams are hungry for defensive linemen with his physical stature (6-5, 300 pounds) – a rare commodity in this draft class – which could significantly boost his draft position.
Gray is an athletic coverage linebacker with a great understanding of zone coverage. He isn't overly physical in the run defense but should be able to contribute as a nickel backer right away.
Despite a lackluster college career, Burton possesses NFL-caliber athleticism and ball skills, making him an intriguing gamble on draft day. His potential to be a better pro than college player hinges on maintaining focus on football.
McMillan's ability to battle physical corners in the NFL is a question mark to be addressed. However, his potential to catch passes at all levels of the field makes him an intriguing option for teams seeking a tall, speedy wide receiver. His playmaking style brings to mind a more dynamic version of Cedrick Wilson Jr.
LLoyd is a compact running back with a maxed-out frame. He doesn't have great long speed, but he has great lateral agility and the strength to run through arm tackles. He would be a nice compliment piece to an established running back.
Mike Hall Jr is your prototypical 3 technique with great burst. He needs to get stronger but will need to get stronger, but he is a fun developmental player that has the potential to develop into a starter.
Tampa is an ultra-physical player who loves to lay the boom whenever he can. He needs to improve his technique as a cover player, but he is a tough corner who isn't afraid to come up in run-support.
Hart is a big, long corner who has great athletic traits to work with. While he is still developing as a man corner, he is physical and a great tackler in run support. He projects as a developmental corner that should thrive in a cover 3 scheme. He reminds me of former Seattle Seahawks cornerback, Brandon Browner.
Davis is an older running back prospect ( already 24 years old) who has a compact build and above-average burst. He has great agility and vision, and he should be a solid rotational player for an offense right away.