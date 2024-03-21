Mosher's Top 50 NFL Draft Prospects 1.0
Maye is a big, strong, athletic quarterback with a huge arm. He can stay in the pocket and consistently beat you from it, or escape outside and threaten you with his legs. Although he isn't quite the prospect that Andrew Luck was coming out of Stanford, they have very similar playstyles. I expect Maye to be one of the best quarterbacks in the league by year three.
Caleb Williams is one of the most polarizing prospects in recent memory. He is one of the best quarterbacks in the world at extending plays and manipulating the pocket and has a cannon for an arm. However, he is fairly small, he takes too many sacks and needs to clean up the fumbles (33 fumbles over three years). Overall, Williams is extremely talented and has the potential to be a top quarterback in the league sooner rather than later. He reminds me of a stronger-armed version of Tony Romo.
Nabers is one of the most explosive wide receiver prospects to come out in years. His start-stop acceleration is other-worldly and he is a nightmare to bring down in the open field. In today's NFL, it's all about scheming to get your best player the ball in space, and there aren't many I'd rather have in space than Malik Nabers. He reminds me a lot of former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr.
Living up to his legendary father's name, Marvin Harrison Jr. is a standout wide receiver with a well-rounded skillset. At a tall and lean build, he possesses both the long speed to take the top off a defense and the short-area quickness to create separation underneath. Harrison Jr. displays exceptional route-running technique with smooth releases and precise cuts. He utilizes a combination of sharp breaks, varying stem angles, and subtle head and body fakes to create space for himself. Don't let the ranking fool you, he is as good as any player in this class.
Jayden Daniels is an impressive dual-threat quarterback prospect who has a rare combination of production, speed, size and arm talent. With his exceptional mobility and speed, he's a dangerous runner in the open field, similar to Lamar Jackson. Daniels has shown great improvement in his pocket passing skills and can throw with anticipation, making him a projected franchise quarterback and a dangerous NFL starter
While Joe Alt's initial set in pass protection can be delayed at times, he possesses the natural ability to quickly find proper leverage against rushers. His impressive length allows him to effectively control defenders and consistently regain a balanced position with strong core strength. In the run game, Alt shines with his exceptional movement skills and large, capable hands. He excels at generating power at the point of attack, effectively driving defenders off the ball and creating running lanes. Overall, Alt has solidified himself as a top offensive line prospect in this draft class.
What doesn't Odunze do well? He is a big receiver and blessed with natural speed, Odunze is a burner on the field. He complements his explosiveness with fluid and silky smooth route running, allowing him to create separation with ease. Odunze exhibits above-average tracking and adjustment skills.
Odunze has significantly improved his ability to play through contact over the past two seasons. He demonstrates impressive focus and concentration when going up for contested catches, allowing him to win those critical 50-50 battles. He reminds me of a bigger version of Amari Cooper.
Fashanu has impressive athleticism for a tackle his size. His body control allows him to move with fluidity and execute various blocking techniques. He effectively utilizes both hands to manipulate pass rushers, mixing up his timing and setting strong anchors against them. He allowed zero sacks on 733 pass-blocking snaps throughout his college career.
While Fashanu displays flashes of power and movement skills in the run game, he can occasionally overextend himself. But overall, Fashanu's skillset projects him as a potential starting left tackle with the potential to develop into a Pro Bowl-caliber player.
This might feel high for most draft enthusiasts, but I struggled to put Thomas Jr any lower on the list. While only playing a few years of football, At 6'3'' 210lbs and running a 4.33s 40-yard dash, this might sound like too high of praise, but he has a chance to develop into a Julio Jones caliber of player if he reaches his full potential. Worst case scenario, he is a premier deep threat in the league for a long time.
Brock Bowers is a dynamic tight end who blends explosiveness with reliable hands. He utilizes his short-area quickness and long speed to make defenders miss with sharp cuts and sudden bursts. In the open field, Bowers possesses another gear. He has rare elusiveness with the ball in his hands.
Beyond route running, Bowers displays excellent natural hands. He consistently extends his catching radius outside his frame, snaring passes in stride without breaking his momentum. While his physical stature might not be ideal for every inline blocking situation, Bowers makes up for it with surprising physicality when engaged with defenders in space. Overall, Bowers transcends the limitations of a traditional tight end, offering a unique blend of receiving and athletic ability that makes him a valuable offensive weapon.