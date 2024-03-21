Mosher's Top 50 NFL Draft Prospects 1.0
While the Michigan offense didn't heavily rely on McCarthy to unleash deep throws consistently, he was clutch when the game was on the line, particularly on many crucial third and fourth downs. His arm strength and mobility are both well above average and beyond the physical talent, McCarthy possesses impressive intangibles.
NFL teams value a winning pedigree in quarterbacks, and McCarthy has a stellar record. Throughout his college career, he led Michigan to a national championship and finished with a remarkable 27-1 record as a starter. In high school, he compiled a 36-2 record and a state title. Although McCarthy is still developing his overall passing skillset, his talent and winning mentality make him an intriguing prospect.
Turner is a ferocious edge rusher with a relentless motor. He bends the edge incredibly well and has a variety of pass rush moves to get to the quarterback. While his frame is a bit on the lean side, his explosiveness off the snap allows him to disrupt plays early. Look for Turner to be a difference-maker as a pass rush specialist early in his career, with the potential to develop into a player similar to Josh Allen of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Mitchell is a lockdown cornerback with above-average ball skills. He has excellent size and great closing speed to keep up with even the fastest receivers. In zone coverage, he displays a great feel for the game and can bait quarterbacks, and has the mirroring skills to excel in man coverage. Mitchell has the potential to be a shutdown corner at the next level.
Fuaga stands out with his impressive size, power, and balance, all very important attributes for a successful offensive tackle. While currently lining up on the right side, he could seamlessly transition to the left tackle position if needed.
In pass protection, Fuaga has quick footwork off the snap, allowing him to react swiftly and effectively counter pass rush moves. He utilizes an explosive punch to stun defenders and consistently maintains good body positioning throughout the block. His awareness shines in recognizing stunts and blitzes, ensuring he remains composed and protects the quarterback.
Fuaga is a dominant run blocker. He explodes out of his stance, driving defenders back and creating massive running lanes. He finishes every block, leaving no opportunity for defenders to break free. For his size, Fuaga exhibits surprising agility, allowing him to reach and cut off defenders on the backside. He possesses clear Pro Bowl potential at tackle and has the versatility to play guard if a team requires interior offensive line depth.
Verse is a powerful edge rusher with a bull rush that can overpower tackles. He is relentless in pursuit of the quarterback and has a knack for finding the football. While his bend isn't elite, his strength and motor allow him to be disruptive in the pass rush right away. Verse projects as a solid starting defensive end who can contribute immediately.
Arnold is a ball-hawking cornerback with a knack for making plays on the football. He has good size (5'11'', 189lbs) and excels in press coverage. Arnold's instincts and anticipation allow him to routinely jump routes and create turnovers. He has the potential to develop into a starting-caliber cornerback quickly.
Latu is a skilled edge rusher with a blend of size, quickness, and instincts. He uses a quick first step and a variety of hand moves to get to the QB, making up for any lack of elite speed or power with technique and bend. A finisher who excels at collapsing the pocket, Latu also shows flashes in run defense but can struggle with pad level at times.
His medical history is concerning and will ultimately decide his draft fate, but overall Latu's talent makes him a potential impact edge rusher at the next level.
Fautanu is a big, physical offensive lineman who can play both guard and tackle. He has good footwork and technique, which allows him to handle both speed and power rushers. Fautanu's size and strength make him a powerful run blocker, and his versatility makes him a valuable asset for any offensive line.
Latham is a massive offensive tackle with excellent length and power. He has good footwork and balance, which allows him to handle both speed and power rushers. Latham probably will be limited to playing right tackle only in the NFL, due to his massive frame. Latham's size and strength make him a dominant run blocker, and his potential to develop into a top-tier pass protector makes him a high-upside prospect for any team.
A big-bodied X receiver with surprising speed, Mitchell excels at polished route running and contested catches. He uses sharp breaks and tempo changes to create separation and high-points the ball in traffic (see: Alabama & CFP TDs). Focus can lapse at times, and YAC production isn't a strength, but overall Mitchell's size, polish, and red-zone threat make him a coveted prospect.