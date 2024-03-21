Mosher's Top 50 NFL Draft Prospects 1.0
Nate Wiggins has a fascinating blend of height, speed, and fluidity. However, his slight build raises concerns about battling bigger receivers in jump-ball situations and how effective he will be as a tackler. Wiggins' focus can lapse at times, particularly against the run. He can be overly reliant on peeking back at the quarterback, leading to missed tackles and lost positioning. While his athleticism allows him to close quickly in off-coverage situations, his effort and technique in run support require improvement. However, Wiggins' shutdown potential in coverage and his willingness to chase down plays in pursuit make him a coveted prospect for NFL teams seeking a high-ceiling cornerback.
Guyton is a massive offensive tackle with a powerful build. He excels in the running game, using his size and strength to anchor the line and create running lanes. While his footwork needs refinement in pass protection, Guyton has the potential to develop into a starting right tackle, particularly in a power-run offense. Even though he is raw, I can't see him making it out of the top 40 picks in the 2024 NFL draft.
Baker is my favorite player to watch in this class. He is a true alpha at receiver, who possesses a "my ball" attitude at the catch point. He has elite body control and has great confidence in his hands. After the catch, he is quick, agile and can run through you if need be. This ranking is high compared to where others in the media have him, but I am willing to bet on his tools and his demeanor. Baker reminds me of a slightly smaller version of Dez Bryant.
After steady improvement over five seasons at Western Michigan, Fiske transferred to Florida State for his senior year. Despite the jump in competition level, Fiske continued to showcase his disruptive potential. A stocky, physical presence on the defensive line (known for playing without gloves), Fiske wins with a powerful first step and raw strength. He uses these attributes to create havoc in opposing blocking schemes, consistently generating pressure on the quarterback. While his effectiveness can vary on a snap-to-snap basis, his relentless effort shines through in every play. Whether he's battling double teams or anchoring against the run, Fiske brings a high motor and never gives up on a play.
Despite a small build, Xavier Worthy utilizes exceptional twitchiness to become a deep threat for opposing defenses. He seamlessly aligns both inside and outside the hashes. He excels on double moves, quick throws, and using his pure speed (4.21 40 yard dash) to burst downfield. His ability to "tap into a second and third gear" creates separation, and his crisp cuts on comeback routes display route-running development. Adding to his offensive repertoire is his explosiveness after the catch. He uses his elite speed to break away from defenders and rack up yards in a hurry. He reminds me of a slightly taller Hollywood Brown.
Wilson is a massive linebacker with great speed. He possesses the versatility to excel either stacked in the box or patrolling the field as the hole defender. In coverage, Wilson is smooth in zone drops, relying on his excellent read-and-react skills to jump routes and disrupt passes. His speed and agility allow him to mirror running backs and tight ends effectively.
Against the run, Wilson utilizes his long frame to effectively stack and shed blockers. His strong hands and aggressive tackling style shine through, allowing him to quickly diagnose plays, flow to the ball carrier, and finish. Durability is the primary concern for Wilson, as he has battled injuries throughout his college career. However, his ability to consistently return and perform at a high level was impressive.
Despite transitioning from wide receiver, Mike Sainristil exhibits exceptional athleticism and awareness on the defensive side of the ball. His instincts shine through, ranking him among the nation's elite interception leaders in 2023 with an impressive six picks and a league-leading 232 return yards.
While his size might be a concern for some teams, Sainristil's skillset and instincts project him as a productive nickel cornerback at the NFL level. His prior experience as a receiver gives him a unique advantage playing the ball, and would shine for any aggressive defensive schemes.
While slightly undersized, McConkey makes up for it with exceptional speed, quickness, and route-running. McConkey displays a quick first step off the line and a keen understanding of how to leverage defenders to his advantage. His route-running features changes of pace that keep defenders guessing, and his sharp breaks in and out of routes allow him to create separation efficiently.
McConkey has reliable hands, plucking the ball out of the air even when throws aren't perfectly on target. He possesses a natural feel for transitioning quickly upfield after the catch, and his elusiveness allows him to weave through defenders and rack up yards in the open field. While he wasn't extremely productive in college, I expect him to make a big impact right away in the NFL.
Penix thrives on pushing the ball downfield and exploiting one-on-one matchups. He has strong arm and he is great at knowing when to take calculated shots on deep throws. However, consistency can be an issue. Penix's mechanics can occasionally break down, his anticipation over the middle of the field needs development, and his pocket awareness under pressure could improve.
Penix's confidence and willingness to attack the entire field make him a very valuable QB in the right offensive system. A thorough medical evaluation from the combine will be crucial for determining where he ends up being drafted. I think he could be a Geno Smith-caliber QB at the next level
While not possessing ideal size or exceptional length, Zach Frazier makes up for it with a combination of physicality and technical proficiency. In pass protection, he displays a quick snap count and sets up with a wide, stable base, allowing him to anchor effectively against bull rushes. His lateral quickness and awareness shine through as he redirects and mirrors pass rushers. While an occasional lapse in discipline can lead to him overextending and getting caught lunging, Frazier's athleticism allows him to recover quickly.
The run game is another area where Frazier excels. His ability to quickly reach the second level and adjust in space further enhances his run blocking prowess. His high school wrestling background translates well to the gridiron, and with his combination of athleticism and leadership qualities, Frazier projects as a potential Day 1 starter and tone-setter for the NFL team that selects him.